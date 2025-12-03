Rihanna Appears To Get Testy With A$AP Rocky At The Gotham Awards

Fans have been debating whether Rihanna was actually mad with A$AP Rocky when she wanted to leave the event.

Some fans on social media appear to believe Rihanna got a bit testy with her partner, A$AP Rocky, at the Gotham Awards in New York City on Sunday night. A clip of the singer appearing ready to leave the event has been circulating online. As she seems to be ready to depart, Rocky continues posing for pictures.

When TMZ posted the footage on X (formerly Twitter), discussion ensued in the replies. "Rihanna giving the universal ‘let’s go’ hand signal every girlfriend has used since 2005," one fan joked. Another added: "Her face said: we’re leaving NOW. Rocky’s energy said: one more handshake."

Others downplayed the seriousness of the situation. "There was nothing 'snappy' about this. This rage bait via microaggressive labeling of a Black woman is actually disgusting," one fan wrote. One more defended her by adding: "Okayyyyy….. She’s human, now what???"

Read More: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Officially Welcome Their 3rd Child Together

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Relationship

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been dating for several years. Back in September, they welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki. While they don't appear to be married officially, Rocky did recently refer to himself as Rihanna's husband during an interview with Perfect in October.

"I think peace really makes me happy. Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy. I hope this doesn’t sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that’s what honestly does get me going," he said at the time. "Being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan. It doesn’t matter what hat I wear that day, it’s just about being able to give it my all and do these things."

In other news, Rocky appears to finally be gearing up to release his long-awaited album, Don't Be Dumb. While performing at Camp Flog Gnaw, last month, he seemingly confirmed that the project will arrive on January 16th, 2026.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Says He & Rihanna Are Naming Their Next Child After Denzel Washington

