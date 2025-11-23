ASAP Rocky Sells "Album Never Dropping" Merch And Fans Are Fuming

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 898 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ASAP Rocky Album Never Dropping Merch Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky is using the long wait for "Don't Be Dumb" as a marketing tactic ahead of his headlining Camp Flog Gnaw set this weekend.

ASAP Rocky wears many hats. He's a fashion designer, a model, an actor, a director, a father, a husband... The list goes on. But is A$AP Rocky still a musician? Amid the grueling wait for his Don't Be Dumb album, it seems like he's using that question to fuel as much excitement as he can.

For those unaware, the Harlem creative has a headlining slot at the rescheduled Camp Flog Gnaw Festival on Sunday night (November 23). As part of this, Don't Be Dumb merch was available for purchase at the carnival starting yesterday (Saturday, November 22). And it didn't take long for it to hit social media and cause a headache for many fans.

One of the items is nothing to write home about news-wise, while still being a pretty cool AWGE hat. But the other items the @awgecentral Twitter fan page shared is what really got fans joking, coping, or fuming. They are a blurred Don't Be Dumb shirt with an "Error 404 – Album Never Dropping" pop-up text and a zip-up hoodie that reads "ALBUM NEVER DROPPING." Yikes...

Read More: FERG Reveals What Led To Drake, Kendrick Lamar, And A$AP Rocky’s Fallout

Camp Flog Gnaw Merch

Still, we got hints that A$AP Rocky's still dropping Don't Be Dumb this year. "Danny Elfman, he just did my album with me that I'm putting out this year," he told his Vanity Fair interview cohorts recently. "He scored a bunch of the songs on my new album." Rocky has also spoken about dropping the project as a surprise album with no official lead-up, since it's been a seven-year-long rollout anyway.

Also, A$AP Rocky's recent Don't Be Dumb listening party in Los Angeles gave fans hope. But this Camp Flog Gnaw merch isn't very promising... If you take it super seriously. In reality, if Rocky really is dropping the album this year, it'll come out of nowhere. If not, then it won't be that much different than what we've already experienced, right?

The danger here is that the hype will completely fizzle out or not lead to immediate success, but maybe that's a risk he wants to take. In fact, it seems like the only avenue out at this point. So are we getting Don't Be Dumb as a set-closing surprise drop tonight, sometime before 2025 is out, or never at all? The test of patience continues...

Read More: Rappers Who Fell Victim To Home Invasions

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.8K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 76.4K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 879
Comments 0