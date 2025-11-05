"Never Dropping:" A$AP Rocky Makes Fans Nervous With Comments About "Don't Be Dumb"

A$AP Rocky fans have been begging for Don't Be Dumb over the last couple of years. However, the artist has delayed the release date at every turn. The last time the album had a concrete release date was all the way back on August 30th of 2024. Since that time, fans have been left to their own devices.

Whenever someone gets a camera in front of Rocky, they ask him whether or not the album is coming anytime soon. This always lead to an interesting answer in which Rocky skirts his way around the subject. He will use words like "soon," all while teasing new songs at various fashion events. Yet none of this has actually materialized into the album.

Recently, A$AP Rocky was out and about when The People Gallery decided to ask him about his album, once and for all. It was here where Rocky looked at the camera and said "Don't Be Dumb...never dropping." He started to laugh, all while the man behind the camera noted that the fans are going to be upset.

Is Don't Be Dumb Still Dropping?

While Rocky appears to be joking, there are some fans out there who will not be taking this as a joke. After all, they have been burned before, and they are at risk of being burned all over again. There is still no release date in sight, and at this point, it feels like Don't Be Dumb is a myth of some sort.

This sort of phenomenon is not new in the world of hip-hop. Just look at Playboi Carti. He delayed his album for about two years, and when he finally dropped, it was one of the biggest albums of the entire year.