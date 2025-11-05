"Never Dropping:" A$AP Rocky Makes Fans Nervous With Comments About "Don't Be Dumb"

BY Alexander Cole 400 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky has been teasing "Don't Be Dumb" for years at this point, and with no album in sight, fans are getting testy.

A$AP Rocky fans have been begging for Don't Be Dumb over the last couple of years. However, the artist has delayed the release date at every turn. The last time the album had a concrete release date was all the way back on August 30th of 2024. Since that time, fans have been left to their own devices.

Whenever someone gets a camera in front of Rocky, they ask him whether or not the album is coming anytime soon. This always lead to an interesting answer in which Rocky skirts his way around the subject. He will use words like "soon," all while teasing new songs at various fashion events. Yet none of this has actually materialized into the album.

Recently, A$AP Rocky was out and about when The People Gallery decided to ask him about his album, once and for all. It was here where Rocky looked at the camera and said "Don't Be Dumb...never dropping." He started to laugh, all while the man behind the camera noted that the fans are going to be upset.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Teases Something Coming “Soon” Amid New Album Demands

Is Don't Be Dumb Still Dropping?

While Rocky appears to be joking, there are some fans out there who will not be taking this as a joke. After all, they have been burned before, and they are at risk of being burned all over again. There is still no release date in sight, and at this point, it feels like Don't Be Dumb is a myth of some sort.

This sort of phenomenon is not new in the world of hip-hop. Just look at Playboi Carti. He delayed his album for about two years, and when he finally dropped, it was one of the biggest albums of the entire year.

Rocky can still captivate his fanbase, but he needs to drop. For now, it seems as though he has other priorities and ambitions, which is understandable. But fans are married to the idea of listening to Don't Be Dumb, and they are starting to get anxious. Rocky's latest comments won't help dissipate that feeling.

Read More: Fans Are Giving Up On A$AP Rocky Following His Latest Comments On "DON'T BE DUMB"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park Music ASAP Rocky Reveals "Don't Be Dumb" Release Date And Previews New Song: Listen 6.6K
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music A$AP Rocky Shares Yet Another Album Snippet Alongside Collab With Moncler 1110
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.7K
A$AP Rocky Opens Rihanna's "Diamonds" World Tour - New York, NY Music A$AP Rocky Teases Several "DON'T BE DUMB" Snippets In Latest Puma Ad 882
Comments 2