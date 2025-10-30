Fans Are Giving Up On A$AP Rocky Following His Latest Comments On "DON'T BE DUMB"

Apathetic, annoyed, and angry are just a handful of adjectives we can use to describe A$AP Rocky fans. They have been feeling this way for at least the last year. The window in between the end of 2023 to now is when many have thought that DON'T BE DUMB had a real shot of releasing.

But alas, it's nowhere to be found and at this point, some are waving the white towel, so to speak, on the album's future. That's because of some new concerning comments from the A$AP Mob rapper in an interview with Perfect. Caught by Kurrco, Rocky shares why he's not always (or ever) ready to unleash tons of new music.

In also talking about his ambitions and career detours he said, "Because it’s not really about who did it first. It’s about who did it the best. Everything I do is based off building legacy. That’s why I’m not so eager to just drop, drop, drop. I don’t do things to just try and stay relevant or keep my name in the conversation. I try to do natural things, creative, ambitious things that really satisfy me."

While honesty usually goes a long way, fans feel he's beating around the bush and trying to tell us something.

A$AP Rocky DON'T BE DUMB

"This guy keeps saying the same thing a million different ways…just admit it’s never dropping," one user writes in the comments. Another types, "Said it before, I’ll say it again. This man is NOT giving ya’ll this album."

Others are even going as far as to say A$AP Rocky, deep down, was never that sure of the body of work. "At this point I feel like he’s not confident in this album. I think he should scrap it. Don’t be dumb doesn’t sound like a great name for a classic album anyways. I’ve heard some good snippets but yeah I think he can do better."

As you could probably guess, Drake fans are having a ball with these comments given their current beef. "Bro know that sh*t a*s if he won’t drop it yet," one troller types. Another recites Drizzy lyrics for Rocky on "Family Matters." "Even when you do drop, they gon' say you should've modeled 'cause its mid again."

It's unclear when exactly this interview was conducted but it does heavily contradict what he's said about DON'T BE DUMB in the last couple of months. While speaking to Spike Lee and Denzel Washington during the Highest 2 Lowest press run, he expressed how badly he wanted to release it.

In addition, he stated, "I'ma just drop it, how about that? I'ma just drop it. I don't want to say another date and disappoint people. Things happen, things pop up. I just want to make the perfect album and just drop it. I got a lot to say now. It's done, it's been done. I just want to drop it. Man, I don't know [if it's a nuclear bomb]. I think it's just my best work yet, thus far. You know, I worked really hard on it."