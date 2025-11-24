A$AP Rocky Finally Reveals The Release Date For "Don't Be Dumb"

For months now, fans have been pleading with A$AP Rocky to drop Don't Be Dumb. One of the first releases dates for the album was August 30th of 2024. We are just a few weeks away from 2026, and still, we do not have a new record.

Over the course of the last few weeks, Rocky has been completely trolling his fans in regards to the album. He has made snide comments about how he's not going to drop. At Camp Flog Gnaw over the weekend, he began selling merch that said "Album Never Dropping."

However, it appears as though all of this has been a simple ploy to throw his fans off guard, and put them on edge. Last night, while performing at Camp Flog Gnaw, the artist had all sorts of Don't Be Dumb props on stage. Furthermore, he had on a long sleeve sweatshirt that hinted at the album's official release date.

When is A$AP Rocky dropping Don't Be Dumb

As you can see in the image above, the sleeves say "01162026." If you read this as a date, you immediately understand that it means January 16th, 2026. This date lands on a Friday, so when you put two and two together, you can deduce that this is the release date for Don't Be Dumb.

It's a smart release date, all things considered. With the Holidays coming up, there won't be many new projects coming out. Simply put, it is a dead time for the music industry. Meanwhile, the start of the year is also a not-so-ideal time to be dropping. However, January 16th gives a bit of a buffer between the release date and New Years.

By then, fans will be ready to listen to something new, and by then, Rocky will be a be able to stake his claim for an early album of the year contender. Overall, it is going to be interesting to see if the artist can make this project live up to the hype.