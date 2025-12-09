News
pre-orders
Music
A$AP Rocky’s “Don’t Be Dumb” Only Had 6K Pre-Orders Before Getting Canceled
A$AP Rocky recently hinted that his new album, "Don’t Be Dumb," will finally be dropping in January of next year.
By
Cole Blake
December 09, 2025
