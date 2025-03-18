Lil Durk Reveals The Release Date For "Deep Thoughts" Album Amid His Legal Woes

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Durk has had to push back his next studio LP a few times (for obvious reasons), so hopefully this will be the set date.

Lil Durk fans, rejoice! It seems that the Chicago rapper is finally ready to share his next studio album, Deep Thoughts. As you all probably know by now, he's not in the most ideal spot to be pushing out new music. More on that later. But this project was initially slated for a 2024 release. So, it seems that he's paying the fans back by sticking by him through this turbulent stretch. Per AllHipHop, Durk made the announcement on social media in the last night (March 17). He did so through a short, 30-second trailer. In it, he talks to some of his engineers/producers over the prison phone about how thrilled he is about it.

"I like the energy and what y’all are putting together. Even the list of songs y’all sent me is good, so I know y’all putting better changes on that sh*t, so I know it’s going to be bigger and better." After the call ends, the screen cuts to a black background with a white title card. It reads, "Deep Thoughts March 28." So, the fans of Lil Durk will have to wait another week and a half. However, that time will fly. This now the third date we have received in the last few months.

When Is Lil Durk Going To Court?

Initially, Lil Durk was going to drop it on October 18. However, with his arrest, it derailed that plan. The ninth album was then pushed back to November 22. But overall, the OTF MC seems to be more ready than ever before even with everything going on in his life. Fans can expect to see "Turn Up A Notch," "Late Checkout" with Hunxho, "Monitoring Me," and "Opportunist" on the record.

Perhaps this window in between his court proceedings is what gave him the green light to finally roll Deep Thoughts out. After Lil Durk was scheduled to go to the courthouse on January 7, they decided to push things back to October 14. The drill artist is facing life in prison after allegedly being involved in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill the cousin of fellow rapper, Quando Rondo. It was allegedly a revenge plan to get back at the latter for who Durk believes murdered close friend, King Von.

