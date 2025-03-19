Lil Durk Reveals New Prison-Themed Artwork For "Deep Thoughts" Album

Lil Durk has his hands full. The rapper is facing murder-for-hire charges following his arrest in October. He's linked to five other men in a scheme that allegedly targeted rival rapper Quando Rondo. Despite all this, however, Lil Durk is committed to releasing a new album. The rapper has been teasing the release of Deep Thoughts since last year, but now have a proper release date and album cover. The latter reflects the situation Durk currently finds himself in.

Lil Durk's decision to change the album cover is fascinating, given that fans were given an original cover back in October 2024. The cover showed Durk floating above the ocean, while the sun and moon flanked him on either side. It was dramatic, to say the least, but it aligned with the Deep Thoughts title. The cover that the rapper has decided to go with now has a very different vibe. The color scheme is different, laced with blues and browns and oranges, and the sentiment is more tortured than somber. Lil Durk sits in a jail cell and faces away from the listener. "Deep Thoughts" is scrolled on the wall behind him. A black skull is tattooed on Durk's back, and its staring at the listener.

Lil Durk Wrongful Lawsuit

Lil Durk has not had much to say since his arrest. The select phone conversations he's had with peers and friends suggest he is doing his best to stay positive under the circumstances. "He in good spirits. Staying positive and fighting to get back home to his kids and family," 900bruhbruh wrote back in 2024. We not glorifying negativity, we’re more than just street guys. That’s actually [an] understatement we’re men of honor & code no matter our financial status." Unfortunately, Durk's dire legal situation has since been complicated.