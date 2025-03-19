Lil Durk Reveals New Prison-Themed Artwork For "Deep Thoughts" Album

BY Elias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Durk performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Lil Durk may be locked up at the moment, but he's doing all he can to drum up hype for his upcoming album.

Lil Durk has his hands full. The rapper is facing murder-for-hire charges following his arrest in October. He's linked to five other men in a scheme that allegedly targeted rival rapper Quando Rondo. Despite all this, however, Lil Durk is committed to releasing a new album. The rapper has been teasing the release of Deep Thoughts since last year, but now have a proper release date and album cover. The latter reflects the situation Durk currently finds himself in.

Lil Durk's decision to change the album cover is fascinating, given that fans were given an original cover back in October 2024. The cover showed Durk floating above the ocean, while the sun and moon flanked him on either side. It was dramatic, to say the least, but it aligned with the Deep Thoughts title. The cover that the rapper has decided to go with now has a very different vibe. The color scheme is different, laced with blues and browns and oranges, and the sentiment is more tortured than somber. Lil Durk sits in a jail cell and faces away from the listener. "Deep Thoughts" is scrolled on the wall behind him. A black skull is tattooed on Durk's back, and its staring at the listener.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Delivers Exciting Updates On Drake, Lil Durk & NBA YoungBoy

Lil Durk Wrongful Lawsuit

Lil Durk has not had much to say since his arrest. The select phone conversations he's had with peers and friends suggest he is doing his best to stay positive under the circumstances. "He in good spirits. Staying positive and fighting to get back home to his kids and family," 900bruhbruh wrote back in 2024. We not glorifying negativity, we’re more than just street guys. That’s actually [an] understatement we’re men of honor & code no matter our financial status." Unfortunately, Durk's dire legal situation has since been complicated.

Andrea Robinson, the mother of the man killed during the alleged murder-for-hire scheme, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lil Durk in February. The lawsuit was filed in Cook County Court, and names Durk, his business manager and his record label as being responsible for her son's death. The lawsuit is in addition to the murder-for-hire charges. If found guilty of the latter, Lil Durk could face up to life in prison.

Read More: Kanye West Updates Lil Durk On Diddy, “BULLY” & More During Prison Call

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
India Royale Missing Lil Durk Prison Phone Call Kanye West Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West 2.1K
Pandora Playback With Lil Durk Music Lil Durk Unveils Release Date For "Deep Thoughts" Amidst Legal Drama 490
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 47.7K
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Music Lil Durk Reveals The Release Date For "Deep Thoughts" Album Amid His Legal Woes 413