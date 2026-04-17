Rory & Mal Claim "ICEMAN" Will Boast Drake's Best Rapping

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rory Mal Claim ICEMAN Will Boast Drake Best Rapping
Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake reacts during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Drake's new album "ICEMAN" is right around the corner, although Rory and Mal have been quick to dismiss rumors of an imminent drop.

Drake hasn't dropped a solo album since 2023's For All The Dogs, a drought his new album ICEMAN will end very soon. There's a lot of discussion and conversation around the project right now, and on the newest episode of the New Rory & Mal podcast, the duo had promising previews of its quality.

As shared on their Instagram page and caught by NFR Podcast on the social media platform, Mal specifically claimed this upcoming LP will have some of the 6ix God's best rapping yet. While most of the conversations around the project concern its release date, the two commentators are keeping their focus on the music itself.

Rory asked if ICEMAN will be better than Take Care from what Mal has heard, which led to Mal's assessment. "Let me say this: This is some of the best raps I've ever heard from Drake," he remarked. "Just rapping. This is some of the best bars, best rapping that I've heard from him. But aside from that, just what he's preparing to do, it's crystal clear who the top dog is after this."

Elsewhere, Rory and Mal had another ICEMAN angle to speak on Drake over. They called out Anthony Fantano for claiming the album would drop last night (Thursday, April 16). "I don't know why he said that," Mal expressed. "I don't know who his sources are, but his sources are wrong."

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Drake's Toronto Explosion

For those unaware, Drake's ICEMAN rollout recently got an explosive update. A huge controlled explosion in Toronto last night left many scratching their heads. Officials reportedly confirmed that this was for a production shoot under the title "PROJECT BOT." Via Drizzy's own Instagram activity, fans connected the dots and presumed this was for an upcoming ICEMAN music video.

Whether or not the "BOT" allusion refers to Kendrick Lamar botting allegations or a more general connection to themes of betrayal and coordinated hate campaigns on ICEMAN is a mystery. But it certainly lines up with the precedent.

When will Drake drop ICEMAN? We don't know. At least, there haven't been any confirmations or official updates at press time. But it seems like it's arriving soon, and Rory and Mal's discussion has fans incredibly excited for the astonishments we could receive soon.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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