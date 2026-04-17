Rory & Mal Claim "ICEMAN" Will Boast Drake's Best Rapping

Drake hasn't dropped a solo album since 2023's For All The Dogs, a drought his new album ICEMAN will end very soon. There's a lot of discussion and conversation around the project right now, and on the newest episode of the New Rory & Mal podcast, the duo had promising previews of its quality.

As shared on their Instagram page and caught by NFR Podcast on the social media platform, Mal specifically claimed this upcoming LP will have some of the 6ix God's best rapping yet. While most of the conversations around the project concern its release date, the two commentators are keeping their focus on the music itself.

Rory asked if ICEMAN will be better than Take Care from what Mal has heard, which led to Mal's assessment. "Let me say this: This is some of the best raps I've ever heard from Drake," he remarked. "Just rapping. This is some of the best bars, best rapping that I've heard from him. But aside from that, just what he's preparing to do, it's crystal clear who the top dog is after this."

Elsewhere, Rory and Mal had another ICEMAN angle to speak on Drake over. They called out Anthony Fantano for claiming the album would drop last night (Thursday, April 16). "I don't know why he said that," Mal expressed. "I don't know who his sources are, but his sources are wrong."

Drake's Toronto Explosion

For those unaware, Drake's ICEMAN rollout recently got an explosive update. A huge controlled explosion in Toronto last night left many scratching their heads. Officials reportedly confirmed that this was for a production shoot under the title "PROJECT BOT." Via Drizzy's own Instagram activity, fans connected the dots and presumed this was for an upcoming ICEMAN music video.

Whether or not the "BOT" allusion refers to Kendrick Lamar botting allegations or a more general connection to themes of betrayal and coordinated hate campaigns on ICEMAN is a mystery. But it certainly lines up with the precedent.