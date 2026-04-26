DJ Akademiks & Mal Reveal Drake's Creative Process Behind "ICEMAN"

Drake is getting ready to release his new album ICEMAN in just a few weeks, but the released date's announcement hasn't stopped a lot of speculation from coming in. Specifically, fans are very curious about what DJ Akademiks, Mal, BenDaDonnn, and other media figures have had to say about it.

Ben said there were more club records than bars, Akademiks countered this, and Mal revealed why both may be right. Starting with Ak, he commented on DaDonnn's assessment during a livestream caught by CY Chels on Twitter. It turns out a lot of this, and a lot of Mal's commentary, supposedly comes from the 6ix God himself.

"I did have a conversation with Drake once I reacted to BenDaDonnn," Akademiks remarked. "He was just like, 'What Ben heard wasn't the final album.' That was pretty much what he said... I don't want an album filled with a bunch of bars. Yes, we want bars. But you got these haters like, 'The only way to come back, he got to rap a million bars on 18 songs, Conductor [Williams] beats...' F**k out of here, n***a... He basically told me, 'Nah, it's not what it's going to be... Ak, come on, you know me. This is a Drake album.' That was a good assurance. That's the only conversation we've had about music... Maybe one or two songs got leaked that he might keep. I don't know."

ICEMAN Countdown

As for Mal, NFR Podcast caught a clip of his New Rory & Mal podcast remarks on Instagram. It seems like the conflicting reports about ICEMAN's direction are just a simple reflection of the creative process.

"He had a few rough albums," Mal said of Drizzy's changes to the LP. "He thought this was the album, or this was going to be the album, or this song was going to make the album that he completely went away from that and started creating different energy, different sounds. I think a lot of artists, that's what they do a lot of the time. Well, he is different. But it's no different in the process of being inspired by a sound this week or next week, and then 40 might play something, and you're like, 'Oh, s**t.'"