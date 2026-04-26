DJ Akademiks & Mal Reveal Drake's Creative Process Behind "ICEMAN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Mal Drake Creative Process ICEMAN
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
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DJ Akademiks, Mal, BenDaDonnn, and more have had a lot to say about the direction of "ICEMAN," and Drake helped enlighten their reporting.

Drake is getting ready to release his new album ICEMAN in just a few weeks, but the released date's announcement hasn't stopped a lot of speculation from coming in. Specifically, fans are very curious about what DJ Akademiks, Mal, BenDaDonnn, and other media figures have had to say about it.

Ben said there were more club records than bars, Akademiks countered this, and Mal revealed why both may be right. Starting with Ak, he commented on DaDonnn's assessment during a livestream caught by CY Chels on Twitter. It turns out a lot of this, and a lot of Mal's commentary, supposedly comes from the 6ix God himself.

"I did have a conversation with Drake once I reacted to BenDaDonnn," Akademiks remarked. "He was just like, 'What Ben heard wasn't the final album.' That was pretty much what he said... I don't want an album filled with a bunch of bars. Yes, we want bars. But you got these haters like, 'The only way to come back, he got to rap a million bars on 18 songs, Conductor [Williams] beats...' F**k out of here, n***a... He basically told me, 'Nah, it's not what it's going to be... Ak, come on, you know me. This is a Drake album.' That was a good assurance. That's the only conversation we've had about music... Maybe one or two songs got leaked that he might keep. I don't know."

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

ICEMAN Countdown

As for Mal, NFR Podcast caught a clip of his New Rory & Mal podcast remarks on Instagram. It seems like the conflicting reports about ICEMAN's direction are just a simple reflection of the creative process.

"He had a few rough albums," Mal said of Drizzy's changes to the LP. "He thought this was the album, or this was going to be the album, or this song was going to make the album that he completely went away from that and started creating different energy, different sounds. I think a lot of artists, that's what they do a lot of the time. Well, he is different. But it's no different in the process of being inspired by a sound this week or next week, and then 40 might play something, and you're like, 'Oh, s**t.'"

Drake recently launched the ICEMAN Countdown website. On it, he shared a full version of the zine he hid in his Toronto ice sculpture along with other creative and interactive elements.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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