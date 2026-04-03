Earlier this week, Memphis rapper BenDaDonnn revealed that he had a conversation about ICEMAN with Drake. While on stream with DDG, he claimed that he heard several songs from it and liked what he was hearing. Although he enjoyed the "turnt up club" tracks and "sh*t for the ladies" Drizzy had on it, he also informed him that may not be the right formula for success.

Ben says he told The Boy: "Bro, we need some bars." He allegedly replied with "'You know what, say no more.'" According to him, the Toronto native removed a lot of songs to make room for these more bar-heavy cuts.

DJ Akademiks, another one of Drake's biggest fans, came across this very clip featuring BenDaDonnn. Overall, he couldn't disagree more with what he believes will make ICEMAN good.

In a clip from his most recent livestream caught by joebuddenclips, Akademiks firmly believes that the album desperately needs hit songs that will dominate the charts. He passionately argues that now that Kendrick Lamar and his last tape, GNX, aren't really popping anymore, Ak sees this as the perfect opportunity for him to overload the Hot 100.

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The hip-hop pundit is fine with a few tracks that BenDaDonnn is looking for. But Akademiks wants several songs that are going to be played at clubs, on the radio, and at parties for the next year at least he says.

He believes that his 2018 project Scorpion is the blueprint for ICEMAN to really succeed. Ak warns Drake that if he doesn't follow this route, then the tape will fail.

Overall, his passionate take on the matter just proves how massive of a release this is for Drizzy. While it's plausible to say that fans will listen to whatever Drake puts out, Akademiks doesn't just want people to tune in. He wants ICEMAN to stick.

Hopefully, it will as hip-hop could certainly benefit from an album of this magnitude. It's been a little up-and-down from a consistency standpoint, especially from the mainstream. If Drake pulls through, then we may see an elongated run again from rappers of this ilk again.