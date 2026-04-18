BenDaDonnn Claims Drake Will Go On Tour As Soon As "ICEMAN" Drops

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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BenDaDonnn Drake Tour ICEMAN
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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As a friend of Drake's, BenDaDonnn has an alleged inside scoop on Drizzy's new album "ICEMAN," although he's in the dark about its drop date.

Drake is a big fan of the streaming world, previously hosting live sessions with BenDaDonnn and many more. As such, Ben (who is an artist and streamer in his own right) has developed quite the friendship with him in recent years, leading to him having some alleged info on Drizzy's new album ICEMAN.

He previously claimed the 6ix God scrapped club records from the LP. But a new claim has fans even more curious. While Ben was at Coachella this weekend with DDG, he said during a livestream that the Toronto superstar is going on tour as soon as he drops the long-awaited project.

"We're going on tour as soon as he drops the album," he remarked, as caught by keeno on Twitter. DDG teased his friend for dropping leaks, and asked him when Drake is dropping ICEMAN. "I don't know, before GTA VI," BenDaDonnn responded.

Of course, the tour statement might not refer to a concert tour, as Ben didn't even explicitly name the OVO mogul. Maybe it refers to him streaming with others or some other implication. Nevertheless, die-hards hope this isn't the case, and that their GOAT will really hit the road for some shows when he drops his record.

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When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Drake still hasn't confirmed ICEMAN's release date, but a whole lot of people have tried to do it for him. Anthony Fantano, Rory and Mal, DJ Akademiks, and many more have made claims about the drop timeline or responded to the claims themselves.

Given Drake's recent "PROJECT BOT" explosion in Toronto, many hardcore listeners assume the album is right around the corner. However, other folks like Akademiks want him to push it back even more, stalling out the haters. So we'll see what The Boy ends up deciding to do here in due time.

BenDaDonnn's claims here might also be the reason why ICEMAN is taking so long. After all, it's a lot of work to coordinate a tour to begin shortly after a full-length's release. But no matter how much longer it takes, fans just hope for a quality project that represents a new era.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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