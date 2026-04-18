BenDaDonnn Claims Drake Will Go On Tour As Soon As "ICEMAN" Drops

Drake is a big fan of the streaming world, previously hosting live sessions with BenDaDonnn and many more. As such, Ben (who is an artist and streamer in his own right) has developed quite the friendship with him in recent years, leading to him having some alleged info on Drizzy's new album ICEMAN.

He previously claimed the 6ix God scrapped club records from the LP. But a new claim has fans even more curious. While Ben was at Coachella this weekend with DDG, he said during a livestream that the Toronto superstar is going on tour as soon as he drops the long-awaited project.

"We're going on tour as soon as he drops the album," he remarked, as caught by keeno on Twitter. DDG teased his friend for dropping leaks, and asked him when Drake is dropping ICEMAN. "I don't know, before GTA VI," BenDaDonnn responded.

Of course, the tour statement might not refer to a concert tour, as Ben didn't even explicitly name the OVO mogul. Maybe it refers to him streaming with others or some other implication. Nevertheless, die-hards hope this isn't the case, and that their GOAT will really hit the road for some shows when he drops his record.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Drake still hasn't confirmed ICEMAN's release date, but a whole lot of people have tried to do it for him. Anthony Fantano, Rory and Mal, DJ Akademiks, and many more have made claims about the drop timeline or responded to the claims themselves.

Given Drake's recent "PROJECT BOT" explosion in Toronto, many hardcore listeners assume the album is right around the corner. However, other folks like Akademiks want him to push it back even more, stalling out the haters. So we'll see what The Boy ends up deciding to do here in due time.