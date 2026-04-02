There's no doubt that Drake knows what it takes to make a killer club banger. He's done it time and time again throughout his illustrious career. Even though his material hasn't hit the same for most, he still got the fans (especially the ladies) jumping with "NOKIA" last year.

While no one is going to complain about receiving more slappers in this vein, many Drake fans don't want that on ICEMAN. Even though every album of his has weight to it, the vibe around this next one is a little different.

People don't want to talk about the Kendrick Lamar battle anymore, and for good reason. It's been over for about a year now and the community just wants to focus on more current things happening. But at the same time, it's why this album is important for Drake to hit out of the park.

Supporters, and doubters alike, want to hear The Boy deliver more rap-focused tracks on ICEMAN. Everyone knows he can make a radio hit. But with the stock in him arguably being lower than it's ever been thanks to the loss, folks want to see him come back with a vengeance.

BenDaDonn is one of those people in his circle who feels that way. In fact, during a recent livestream with DDG, he claims Drake had quite a few "turnt up club" tracks and "sh*t for the ladies."

But the rapper claims he told the Toronto MC, "Bro, we need some bars. He was like, 'You know what, say no more.'"

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Moreover, BenDaDonnn claims that he actually followed through and "'scratched so much sh*t.'" The Memphis native says this all went down after hearing "six or seven" songs from ICEMAN. From what he heard, he was messing with the project overall, which is a good sign, despite their being what he claims was an excess of club joints.

Also, in the clip caught by X user keeno, Ben says its which isn't really saying much sadly. We have heard that time and time again over the last few months and nothing has come to fruition yet.