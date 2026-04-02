BenDaDonnn Claims Drake Scrapped Club Records From "ICEMAN"

BY Zachary Horvath
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Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams via Imagn Images
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Given where Drake is thanks largely to the Kendrick Lamar battle, fans want him to prove that he can still bar up with the best of them.

There's no doubt that Drake knows what it takes to make a killer club banger. He's done it time and time again throughout his illustrious career. Even though his material hasn't hit the same for most, he still got the fans (especially the ladies) jumping with "NOKIA" last year.

While no one is going to complain about receiving more slappers in this vein, many Drake fans don't want that on ICEMAN. Even though every album of his has weight to it, the vibe around this next one is a little different.

People don't want to talk about the Kendrick Lamar battle anymore, and for good reason. It's been over for about a year now and the community just wants to focus on more current things happening. But at the same time, it's why this album is important for Drake to hit out of the park.

Supporters, and doubters alike, want to hear The Boy deliver more rap-focused tracks on ICEMAN. Everyone knows he can make a radio hit. But with the stock in him arguably being lower than it's ever been thanks to the loss, folks want to see him come back with a vengeance.

BenDaDonn is one of those people in his circle who feels that way. In fact, during a recent livestream with DDG, he claims Drake had quite a few "turnt up club" tracks and "sh*t for the ladies."

But the rapper claims he told the Toronto MC, "Bro, we need some bars. He was like, 'You know what, say no more.'"

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When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Moreover, BenDaDonnn claims that he actually followed through and "'scratched so much sh*t.'" The Memphis native says this all went down after hearing "six or seven" songs from ICEMAN. From what he heard, he was messing with the project overall, which is a good sign, despite their being what he claims was an excess of club joints.

Also, in the clip caught by X user keeno, Ben says its "on the way," which isn't really saying much sadly. We have heard that time and time again over the last few months and nothing has come to fruition yet.

It seems a few things are playing a part in ICEMAN taking a while to release. Leaks, reworks of the tracklist, and allegedly his UMG lawsuit, are causing uncertainty. Chris Blake Griffith claims that Drake wants the legal war to be settled before dropping it. If that's the case, then it may be a while before the album lands on streaming services.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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