Chris Blake Claims Drake Is Refusing To Drop "ICEMAN"

Drake's ICEMAN is easily one of the most anticipated albums of 2026. Fans thought it was going to drop at the end of 2025. However, the artist decided to re-record the album in a bid to give the fans exactly what they want.

These days, it feels as though Drake is torturing himself over this album. He has yet to make an official announcement regarding the album's release date. Furthermore, there have been reports that he is still recording new songs. Meanwhile, the leaks are not making things any easier.

Now, a new comment from Chris Blake Griffith is leaving some Drake fans feeling completely helpless and hopeless. According to Griffith, Drake is refusing to drop ICEMAN. This comes after criticism that Griffith showed off his DMs with Drake. Griffith claims Drizzy moves like he is in the mafia, and there is a lot happening on the business side of things. Essentially, Drake will only drop ICEMAN under one condition.

Chris Blake On Drake's ICEMAN

As Griffith suggests, Drake will not come out with his new album until he reaches a settlement with UMG. Of course, the artist is currently in the midst of a lawsuit with UMG. While it was originally thrown out, Drake has been filing his appeals, and UMG has even responded, calling the artist a hypocrite.

This has been an extremely messy battle, and both sides seem to be exasperated with one another. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Drake would want to play games with his new album.

Of course, these claims from Griffith are just that...claims. Drake himself has neither confirmed nor denied this report. Regardless, this is not going to be good news for fans, who simply want a new Drake solo project. This is something we haven't gotten in about three years, which is pretty rare for the Canadian Megastar.