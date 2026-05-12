There has been much chatter about Chris Brown's latest album, Brown, and now, there are rumors about the record's expected first-week sales numbers. The legendary singer's latest 27-track album has sparked conversations for several reasons as people rehash his controversies over the years. Following Brown's release, Chris took to social media to address the public.
“Just wanna say thank you to everyone who listened to this album. Been a lot of mixed reviews and I can take my audience’s criticism and opinions,” Brown wrote. “The last 3 albums have came under the same scrutiny and it eventually grew on people. Thank you for even taking the time out to listen.”
Read More: Chris Brown's New Album Receives Pitchfork's Lowest Score Of The 2020s So Far
Chris Brown Heads Out On Tour Amid Criticism
Recently, Usher and C. Breezy announced their joint R&B Tour (Raymond & Brown), sending their fans into a frenzy. However, longtime critics of Brown have taken to social media and beyond to recount the number of scandals he has been entangled in. According to ChartData on X, this may have impacted Brown's sales, as the singer's most recent album's first-week sales are reportedly projected to be around 70,000 units.
This comes as a surprise to many, considering that Brown has continued to tour and sell out arenas. Additionally, he offers meet-and-greet opportunities that cost upwards of thousands of dollars, and fans haven't hesitated to dish out the cash for a brief moment with the singer. Still, detractors have once again called out Brown over his latest project. They've complained that 27 songs on an album is far too much, and have criticized him for creating a record that doesn't seemingly measure up to his monumental status in the industry.
We'll have to see how Brown's numbers evolve over the coming weeks and months. Check out a few reactions below.