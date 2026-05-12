Chris Brown's latest album has stirred a bit of controversy, and now the conversation has shifted to "Brown" & it's first-week sales.

This comes as a surprise to many, considering that Brown has continued to tour and sell out arenas. Additionally, he offers meet-and-greet opportunities that cost upwards of thousands of dollars, and fans haven't hesitated to dish out the cash for a brief moment with the singer. Still, detractors have once again called out Brown over his latest project. They've complained that 27 songs on an album is far too much, and have criticized him for creating a record that doesn't seemingly measure up to his monumental status in the industry.

Recently, Usher and C. Breezy announced their joint R&B Tour (Raymond & Brown), sending their fans into a frenzy. However, longtime critics of Brown have taken to social media and beyond to recount the number of scandals he has been entangled in. According to ChartData on X, this may have impacted Brown's sales, as the singer's most recent album's first-week sales are reportedly projected to be around 70,000 units.

“Just wanna say thank you to everyone who listened to this album. Been a lot of mixed reviews and I can take my audience’s criticism and opinions,” Brown wrote. “The last 3 albums have came under the same scrutiny and it eventually grew on people. Thank you for even taking the time out to listen.”

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.