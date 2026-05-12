Chris Brown's New Album Receives Pitchfork's Lowest Score Of The 2020s So Far

Chris Brown remains one of the most polarizing artists, and for good reason. For many fans, his past actions simply disqualify him from being an artist worth paying attention to. However, on the flip side of this, he has millions of adoring fans who will defend anything he does.

His latest album, BROWN, has proven to be yet another polarizing chapter in the singer's career. The 27-track album has some big features, though it's not what some were hoping for. There is a lot of filler, and for the most part, Brown doesn't put together his best work. Instead, he offers up an album that feels like it was meant for the radio and streaming algorithms.

Pitchfork seems to agree with that sentiment. On Tuesday morning, the publication came through with its official BROWN review, written by Alphonse Pierre. Pierre is never one to mince words, and with BROWN, that was no exception

In fact, the writer gave the album a 1.3/10, which is the lowest score the publication has given this decade. "It’s soulless, hit-chasing music with nothing going for it if you aren’t personally invested in the Chris Brown culture wars," Pierre wrote.

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Chris Brown Gets A 1.3 Out of 10

Ultimately, Pitchfork is a publication that is famous for its reviews. They can be harsh at times, and this is a perfect example of that. In the past few years, they have given albums like GNX a 6.6/10, while rating artists like Travis Scott below a 6/10. These reviews have drawn anger from fans online, although this is to be expected.