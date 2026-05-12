Chris Brown's New Album Receives Pitchfork's Lowest Score Of The 2020s So Far

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Chris Brown's new album "BROWN" has been drawing some polarizing reviews, and there is no better example than Pitchfork.

Chris Brown remains one of the most polarizing artists, and for good reason. For many fans, his past actions simply disqualify him from being an artist worth paying attention to. However, on the flip side of this, he has millions of adoring fans who will defend anything he does.

His latest album, BROWN, has proven to be yet another polarizing chapter in the singer's career. The 27-track album has some big features, though it's not what some were hoping for. There is a lot of filler, and for the most part, Brown doesn't put together his best work. Instead, he offers up an album that feels like it was meant for the radio and streaming algorithms.

Pitchfork seems to agree with that sentiment. On Tuesday morning, the publication came through with its official BROWN review, written by Alphonse Pierre. Pierre is never one to mince words, and with BROWN, that was no exception

In fact, the writer gave the album a 1.3/10, which is the lowest score the publication has given this decade. "It’s soulless, hit-chasing music with nothing going for it if you aren’t personally invested in the Chris Brown culture wars," Pierre wrote.

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Chris Brown Gets A 1.3 Out of 10

Ultimately, Pitchfork is a publication that is famous for its reviews. They can be harsh at times, and this is a perfect example of that. In the past few years, they have given albums like GNX a 6.6/10, while rating artists like Travis Scott below a 6/10. These reviews have drawn anger from fans online, although this is to be expected.

Another reviewer, Anthony Fantano, suffers the exact same thing in his comments section on YouTube. Fans don't like seeing their favorite artists get skewered by negativity. As it turns out, those fans need to realize that criticism is a fundamental part of the artistic process.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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