Alphonse Pierre

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Chris Brown's New Album Receives Pitchfork's Lowest Score Of The 2020s So Far
Chris Brown's new album "BROWN" has been drawing some polarizing reviews, and there is no better example than Pitchfork.
By
Alexander Cole
May 12, 2026