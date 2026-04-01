Music reviews

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Kanye West's "Bully" Gets Completely Ripped Apart By Pitchfork, And Fans Can't Stop Coping
Kanye West's "Bully" has proven to be a polarizing album, and the latest "Pitchfork" review has some Ye fans completely up in arms.
By
Alexander Cole
April 01, 2026