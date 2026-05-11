X Users React To The Chaos Of “The Roast Of Kevin Hart”: “That Roast Was Toxic As Sh*t”

There’s nothing that brings celebrities together quite like a roast of their A-Lister peers. Last night, Netflix hosted The Roast Of Kevin Hart, and it brought together the who’s who of the comedy world and beyond. Shane Gillis held it down as the host with people from Regina Hall to Pete Davidson, flaming Kevin Hart to pieces. It was truly one for the books. However, roasts, especially among comedians, aren’t meant for the weak-hearted. As much professional dunking happened, there was undoubtedly enough personal shots being taken at each other.

Of course, the night included some special and surprise guests. The Rock showed up to cap off the evening. Although the size difference between the two was practically enough to set off some chuckles, The Rock’s comedic chops ultimately proved to be incredibly absurd yet undoubtedly hilarious. And when I say absurd, I mean The Rock demanded that Hart “get down here and suck on this t*t.”

Outside of The Rock, though, the most surprising appearance of the night came from Kevin Hart’s sworn enemy, Katt Williams. Their long-standing feud undoubtedly took over people’s timelines because, why the f*ck did Netflix invite Katt? But as Williams explained, “That’s how little star power you have, they had to start inviting your enemy.”

“I said, ‘I hate him.’ They said, ‘Come anyway,” Katt quipped, before delving into some jokes about Diddy parties and more.

The Roast Of Kevin Hart Takes Over The Timeline

The reactions were plentiful, as you could imagine. Meek Mill, who closed out the evening with a fiery performance of “Dreams & Nightmares,” wrote, “S/o to Kevin hart and Netflix that roast was toxic as shit 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Another user wrote, “Katt left that building hating him even more 😂”

Someone else wrote, “I could never be a part of a roast. I’d be ready to fight 2 minutes in 😭#KevinHartRoast.”