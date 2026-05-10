Tupac, Eric B. & Rakim's Classic Albums Are Now In The Grammy Hall Of Fame

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Tupac Eric B Rakim Classic Albums Grammy Hall Of Fame
Tupac Shakur presents an award at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. ROBERT HANASHIRO / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" and "Paid In Full" by Eric B. & Rakim join new Grammy Hall Of Fame inductees like Alice Coltrane and Funkadelic.

The Grammy Hall Of Fame celebrates historically or qualitatively significant releases in music that are at least 25 years old, and two hip-hop classics got long-overdue inductions. Tupac and his beloved, relentlessly enduring album All Eyez On Me are in the Hall now, as well as the seminal Paid In Full by the legendary Eric B. and Rakim. These records defined the genre in their era, paved the way for so much more to come, and still stand as two of the most essential hip-hop projects of all time.

The Art Of Dialogue caught a clip of the Friday (May 8) induction ceremony on Twitter. "Respect is earned, not given," Eric said. "I just want to say thank you to everybody. Our security team, the drivers, management team, everybody. If it wasn't for y'all, it wouldn't be no Eric B. & Rakim. I love you. Thank you again."

Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean accepted the honor on 'Pac's behalf. "Wow, good evening," he said, as he shared on Instagram. "On behalf of Tupac, his family, the Tupac Shakur estate, his friends and fans all around the world, thank you to the Recording Academy for this incredible honor. Thank you to the Grammy Hall Of Fame for this incredible honor. I'm sure Tupac is smiling real big and saying, 'I told you I was a legend.'

Read More: Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" Was His Post-Prison Reckoning

2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame

"He would tell us that," E.D.I. continued. "He would look at us in our eyes and tell us that every day... But Tupac was more than an artist. He was a poet, a revolutionary spirit, and one of the most fearless voices of his generation. He spoke to pain, struggle, love, and the ability to overcome in spite of what you went through. Tonight, we honor him, but we also honor everybody who contributed to All Eyez On Me. I can't overstate that enough."

Other Grammy Hall Of Fame inductees this year include Alice Coltrane's Journey In Satchidananda, Funkadelic's Maggot Brain, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814, and Pink Moon by Nick Drake. With this and many more accolades over the years, All Eyez On Me and Paid In Full will resonate for generations to come.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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