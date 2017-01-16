eric b & rakim
- Original ContentRakim's Biggest Hits From His 40 Year CareerOne of hip hop's most influential figures, here is a list of Rakim's biggest hits! Which is your favorite from the GOAT?ByWyatt Westlake2.3K Views
- MusicIce-T Makes His Pick For Greatest Rap Album Of All TimeIce-T reveals the top 3 rap albums of all time. ByAron A.10.1K Views
- GossipWendy Williams Says She Had An "Intimate" Relationship With Eric B.Wendy Williams spills the tea.
ByAron A.53.3K Views
- Hip-Hop HistoryRakim Says He'll Knock MC Serch "The F*ck Out" Over Ghostwriting ClaimsRakim wasn't having it.ByAron A.8.8K Views
- Music50 Cent Recalls Tougher Times After Witnessing Eric B. & Rakim In Concert50 Cent pays tribute to Eric B. & Rakim after seeing them live.ByAlex Zidel11.6K Views
- SocietyCynthia Nixon Made A Special Appearance At Eric B. & Rakim's New York ShowNew York's most controversial candidate for governor just got a legendary endorsement.ByMatthew Parizot1.6K Views
- EntertainmentLuke Cage Season 2 Episode Titles Inspired By Pete Rock & CL SmoothMarvel's Luke Cage is paying homage to Pete Rock & CL Smooth's cultural imprint.ByDevin Ch2.7K Views
- MusicEric B & Rakim Announce First Tour In 20 Years"It's time to show you." ByMitch Findlay4.3K Views
- MusicRakim Distances Himself From "Devolution Of Rap" TweetRakim offers a fresh take and new quotables in first interview since "Devolution Of Rap" tweets surfaced last week.ByDevin Ch2.6K Views
- MusicEric B & Rakim's Epic Twitter Rant Critical Of Today's Hip HopEric B. & Rakim's rant on the "Devolution of Rap" garners over a million views and sparks discussion.ByDevin Ch13.4K Views
- MusicEric B. & Rakim Reunite for 30th Anniversary of "Paid In Full"The duo reunited for the first time in 20 years.ByMilca P.185 Views
- MusicEric B. & Rakim To Perform Together For First Time In 20 YearsThe legends to return to the stage!ByMatt F2.3K Views
- MusicEric B & Rakim Take Shots At Eric Bellinger, Calling Him "Unacceptable, Disgraceful"There can only be one. ByMitch Findlay319 Views
