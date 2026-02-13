All Eyez On Me - Album By 2Pac

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
all-eyez-on-me all-eyez-on-me
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
"All Eyez On Me" remains one of the great rap albums of all-time, and it is one of those projects that cements the mythology of 2Pac.

When you look at the pantheon of classic rap albums, All Eyez On Me has to be at the top of the list. This 27-track double disc is one of the greatest albums in the history of music. It was 2pac's magnum opus, and it just so happens to feature some of his biggest songs. From the rapping to the production to the grandeur of the features, this is an album that fires on all cylinders. When you think about 2Pac and 90s West Coast rap, it's almost impossible not to immediately name this album. On this day, we are celebrating the album's 30th anniversary. With that in mind, we highly encourage everyone to give this classic a listen and celebrate 2Pac's iconic legacy.

Release Date: February 13, 1996

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for All Eyez On Me
  1. Ambitionz Az A Ridah
  2. All About U (ft. Dru Down, Nate Dogg, Snoop Doggy Dogg)
  3. Skandalouz (ft. Nate Dogg)
  4. Got My Mind Made Up (ft. Dat N***a Daz, Kurupt, Method Man & Redman)
  5. How Do U Want It (ft. K-Ci & JoJo)
  6. 2 Of Americaz Most Wanted (ft. Snoop Doggy Dogg)
  7. No More Pain
  8. Heartz Of Men
  9. Life Goes On
  10. Only God Can Judge Me (ft. Rappin' 4-Tay)
  11. Tradin War Stories (ft. C-Bo, Dramacydal, Storm)
  12. California Love (Remix ft. Dr. Dre, Roger Troutman)
  13. I Ain't Mad At Cha (ft. Danny Boy)
  14. What'z Ya Phone # (ft. Danny Boy)
  15. Can't C Me (ft.George Clinton)
  16. Shorty Wanna Be A Thug
  17. Holla At Me
  18. Wonda Why They Call U Bytch
  19. When We Ride (ft.Outlaw Immortalz)
  20. Thug Passion (ft. Dramacydal, Jewell, Storm)
  21. Picture Me Rollin' (ft.Syke, CPO, Danny Boy)
  22. Check Out Time (ft. Syke, Kurupt)
  23. Ratha Be Ya N***a (ft. Richie Rich)
  24. All Eyez On Me (ft. Syke)
  25. Run Tha Streetz (ft. Michel'le, Mutah, Storm)
  26. Ain't Hard 2 Find (ft. B-Legit, C-Bo, E-40, Richie Rich)
  27. Heaven Ain't Hard 2 Find

Awards & Commercial Performance

When All Eyez On Me was released, it immediately shot to number one on the Billboard album chart. Meanwhile, its first week sales were over 560K units, which is obviously phenomenal. Today, the album is five-times platinum and is very close to getting that sixth platinum certification.

All Eyez On Me would go on to win Rap Album of the Year at the 1997 Soul Train Music Awards. It was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys that year; however, it eventually lost to Fugees' The Score.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Original Content Classic Rotation: 2Pac's "All Eyez on Me"
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DirecTV News Listen To DJ Khaled & Skepta's Mixes From OVO Sound Radio Episode 9
Mixtapes Spice 1 Drops Off "Platinum O.G." Ft. Pimp C, Too Short & More
News Snoop Dogg Drops Knowledge With A West Coast Vibe On "I Wanna Thank Me"
Comments 0