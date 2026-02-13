All Eyez On Me - Album By 2Pac

When you look at the pantheon of classic rap albums, All Eyez On Me has to be at the top of the list. This 27-track double disc is one of the greatest albums in the history of music. It was 2pac's magnum opus, and it just so happens to feature some of his biggest songs. From the rapping to the production to the grandeur of the features, this is an album that fires on all cylinders. When you think about 2Pac and 90s West Coast rap, it's almost impossible not to immediately name this album. On this day, we are celebrating the album's 30th anniversary. With that in mind, we highly encourage everyone to give this classic a listen and celebrate 2Pac's iconic legacy.