All Eyez On Me - Album By 2Pac

When you look at the pantheon of classic rap albums, All Eyez On Me has to be at the top of the list. This 27-track double disc is one of the greatest albums in the history of music. It was 2pac's magnum opus, and it just so happens to feature some of his biggest songs. From the rapping to the production to the grandeur of the features, this is an album that fires on all cylinders. When you think about 2Pac and 90s West Coast rap, it's almost impossible not to immediately name this album. On this day, we are celebrating the album's 30th anniversary. With that in mind, we highly encourage everyone to give this classic a listen and celebrate 2Pac's iconic legacy.
Release Date: February 13, 1996
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for All Eyez On Me
- Ambitionz Az A Ridah
- All About U (ft. Dru Down, Nate Dogg, Snoop Doggy Dogg)
- Skandalouz (ft. Nate Dogg)
- Got My Mind Made Up (ft. Dat N***a Daz, Kurupt, Method Man & Redman)
- How Do U Want It (ft. K-Ci & JoJo)
- 2 Of Americaz Most Wanted (ft. Snoop Doggy Dogg)
- No More Pain
- Heartz Of Men
- Life Goes On
- Only God Can Judge Me (ft. Rappin' 4-Tay)
- Tradin War Stories (ft. C-Bo, Dramacydal, Storm)
- California Love (Remix ft. Dr. Dre, Roger Troutman)
- I Ain't Mad At Cha (ft. Danny Boy)
- What'z Ya Phone # (ft. Danny Boy)
- Can't C Me (ft.George Clinton)
- Shorty Wanna Be A Thug
- Holla At Me
- Wonda Why They Call U Bytch
- When We Ride (ft.Outlaw Immortalz)
- Thug Passion (ft. Dramacydal, Jewell, Storm)
- Picture Me Rollin' (ft.Syke, CPO, Danny Boy)
- Check Out Time (ft. Syke, Kurupt)
- Ratha Be Ya N***a (ft. Richie Rich)
- All Eyez On Me (ft. Syke)
- Run Tha Streetz (ft. Michel'le, Mutah, Storm)
- Ain't Hard 2 Find (ft. B-Legit, C-Bo, E-40, Richie Rich)
- Heaven Ain't Hard 2 Find
Awards & Commercial Performance
When All Eyez On Me was released, it immediately shot to number one on the Billboard album chart. Meanwhile, its first week sales were over 560K units, which is obviously phenomenal. Today, the album is five-times platinum and is very close to getting that sixth platinum certification.
All Eyez On Me would go on to win Rap Album of the Year at the 1997 Soul Train Music Awards. It was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys that year; however, it eventually lost to Fugees' The Score.