Kevin Hart Appears In Wheelchair After Racing NFL Running Back Ends In Major Injury

Looks like Kevin Hart is going to be out of action for a while. The actor and comedian took to social media to post a few videos of himself rolling around in a wheelchair. It seems that Hart’s recent attempt to run the 40-yard dash against a former NFL running back resulted in a series of major injuries. According to Hart’s video, he has suffered a torn lower abdomen and torn abductors while attempting to outpace Stevan Ridley. Ridley played eight seasons in the NFL between 2011 and 2018.

Hart appeared humbled at the very least, stating that it was the stupidest thing he had done in his life. Furthermore, he went on to question why he had even tried, saying that he had been blinded by the desire to be the “fastest man at the BBQ.” He went on to say that the injury was a sign that he needed to “slow down” and “act his age.” Hart turned 44 last month.

Hart Gets Support(ive Roasting) After Injury

“44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the fuck am I doing???? I blew my shit….I’m done. FML,” Hart wrote on Instagram. There he received a wave of support (and gentle mockery) from various famous faces. “In tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story.

You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine 😂 Heal up 💪🏾,” wrote Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “You gotta warm up for about 10 minutes big fella!😂,” teased Mario.

“😂😂😂 that was a hell of a day. You need to put some spinners on your wheelchair 😂💀 Your jumper was on that day tho @kevinhart4real 😂,” said Matt Barnes, who appears to have been present for the injury. “You let @carririchardson_ get yo ass hyped up!!! Sit yo non going to the World Cup Ass Down!!! 😂😂😂😂…. get well soon!! 👊🏾,” noted Bill Bellamy, referencing Sha’Carri Richardson’s recent World Championship win. “Praying a rapid recovery for you champion. Maybe I should hang up my 37yr old boxing dreams 🤔,” mused Supa Good. Hopefully, Hart has learned his lesson.

