Diddy “Proud’ Of Athlete’s Foot From Going Hard In The Gym

Diddy is not one to shy away from putting his life on display — even when it may be too personal. The Bad Boy founder recently shared that he got a nasty case of Athlete’s Foot on social media. Diddy says it comes after he’s been going hard in the gym. Surprisingly, the musician and producer is quite proud of himself. “You know I been locked in,” he said in a clip of his foot posted to The Shade Room‘s Instagram. “It’s a proud day today. I been on my three-a-day workouts, and I got athlete’s foot.”

Fans left some hilarious responses in the post’s comment section about the rapper’s feet. “This the foot they used in 12yrs a slave,” one person joked. Whereas another user said: “Y’all a lil too comfortable with these construction worker feet posts.” However, one person went as far as questioning Diddy’s hygiene. “So he’s part of the ‘don’t wash their feet,’ club. Too rich to be itchin,” they wrote.

Diddy Takes His Fitness Regimen Very Seriously

The Harlem-bred native seems to take the phrase” health is wealth” very seriously. In recent years, Diddy has become an exercise fanatic. On any random day, you’ll find him sharing a clip from an intense workout. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a billionaire, which allows him to hire personal chefs, trainers, and dieticians to maintain a healthy lifestyle. On the music side of things, Diddy recently unveiled the trailer for his upcoming album, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

The trailer finds him reflecting on life as well as looking toward the future. “Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life, how stressful and treacherous this music business is,” the trailer begins. He continued: “My heart has been broken. I still have that question of, like, ‘Will I ever love again?’” As the trailer progresses, we see snapshots of Diddy’s life — from his relationship with the late model Kim Porter and bonding with his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to behind-the-scenes footage of him working in the studio.

