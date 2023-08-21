Sha’Carri Richardson Takes Home First Place In 100m Finale

Sha’Carri Richardson is officially a world champion. Earlier today the track and field star nabbed first place in the 100m event. Her first race of 2023 happened back in April. In that race she ran a 10.57, the 4th fastest time ever recorded during the women’s 100m event. In her winning run earlier today she once again turned in an impressive time of 10.65. That time was perhaps even more impressive, as it represents the record time ever run in a championship race.

Richardson first rose to fame when she was suspended just a few weeks before the 2020 Olympics. Her positive test for a banned substance and resulting suspension was roundly criticized and she became a vocal critic of the IOC in the years following. During the 2022 Olympics, a white athlete was allowed to compete despite failing a drug test. That reignited criticism for the IOC both from and on behalf of Richardson. She will get her next opportunity to race for Olympic gold in the 2024 event.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Championship Record Breaking Race

Earlier this year Sha’Carri Richardson called out ESPN and the ESPY Awards for their neglect of both her career year and track & field athletes at large. “The ESPYS invited me when my life was in shambles as if I was a charity case. The disrespect that track & field receives in the USA alone is nasty. Half of the athletes there now could not do what we do on our WORST day,” she said in a scathing tweet. The post attracted the attention of many athletes and fans of sports that don’t get the same conventional representation as others.

Richardson has had a number of successful events since the 2020 Olympics and her controversial suspension. In the months following she will continue to look towards Olympic tryouts with her eyes set on eventually competing in next year’s Olympic games. What do you think of Sha’Carri Richardson winning the world championship in women’s 100m and breaking the championship race record? Let us know in the comment section below.

