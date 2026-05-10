DJ Akademiks Is In Disbelief Over Blueface's New 18-Year-Old Girlfriends

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Reacts Blueface New 18 Year Old Girlfriends
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Blueface performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
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DJ Akademiks reacted to Blueface allegedly starting to date two 18-year-olds amid his cheating and paternity drama with his flame Nevaeh.

Blueface is still speaking on past relationships such as his contentions with Chrisean Rock, but he's also moving on incredibly fast. Amid paternity gossip with his pregnant partner Nevaeh and his admissions to constantly cheating on her, he allegedly started dating two 18-year-old women. The rapper had a conversation with them on his livestream while he drove them in his car, which DJ Akademiks reacted to on his own stream.

"You got to think, chat. Every year, it's a girl turning 18," Blue said during his stream, as caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram. "They're updating like cars. This a 2026 right here." "With tints," one of the women replied.

"Blueface gets the bottom of the barrel," Akademiks expressed at one point in reaction to the clip. "Apparently, if you're 18, you're like a 2026 car... The other one says, 'He don't want that old-a** Benz.'"

Ak seemed more shocked than anything else, whether for the age gap in question or for how brazenly the West Coast MC compared a woman to a car. We'll see if he addresses folks calling out the age gap or if he moves onto other potential partners that are hopefully closer to his age.

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How Many Kids Does Blueface Have?

Blueface has three children: son Javaughn and daughter Journey with Jaidyn Alexis, and son Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. with Chrisean Rock. Chrisean Jr. has sadly been the topic of a lot of paternity speculation, as the rapper has denied being the father on multiple occasions and apologized for that claim on others. So maybe some fans will question that for the rest of time... Or until they stop caring, anyway.

What's more is that Blueface is allegedly expecting more children. There's his pregnant partner Nevaeh, but former partners of hers have recently suggested they might be the father. But Blue recently got a voicemail from a mystery woman who claimed he got her pregnant.

So he could be having two children on the way, one, or none. We'll see what the next parts of this salacious drama saga are, which refuses to die down for any party involved.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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