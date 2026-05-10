DJ Akademiks Is In Disbelief Over Blueface's New 18-Year-Old Girlfriends

Blueface is still speaking on past relationships such as his contentions with Chrisean Rock, but he's also moving on incredibly fast. Amid paternity gossip with his pregnant partner Nevaeh and his admissions to constantly cheating on her, he allegedly started dating two 18-year-old women. The rapper had a conversation with them on his livestream while he drove them in his car, which DJ Akademiks reacted to on his own stream.

"You got to think, chat. Every year, it's a girl turning 18," Blue said during his stream, as caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram. "They're updating like cars. This a 2026 right here." "With tints," one of the women replied.

"Blueface gets the bottom of the barrel," Akademiks expressed at one point in reaction to the clip. "Apparently, if you're 18, you're like a 2026 car... The other one says, 'He don't want that old-a** Benz.'"

Ak seemed more shocked than anything else, whether for the age gap in question or for how brazenly the West Coast MC compared a woman to a car. We'll see if he addresses folks calling out the age gap or if he moves onto other potential partners that are hopefully closer to his age.

How Many Kids Does Blueface Have?

Blueface has three children: son Javaughn and daughter Journey with Jaidyn Alexis, and son Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. with Chrisean Rock. Chrisean Jr. has sadly been the topic of a lot of paternity speculation, as the rapper has denied being the father on multiple occasions and apologized for that claim on others. So maybe some fans will question that for the rest of time... Or until they stop caring, anyway.

What's more is that Blueface is allegedly expecting more children. There's his pregnant partner Nevaeh, but former partners of hers have recently suggested they might be the father. But Blue recently got a voicemail from a mystery woman who claimed he got her pregnant.