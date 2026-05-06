Blueface Claims Chrisean Jr. Is Not His Kid, Calls Chrisean Rock A "Set-Up Artist"

For years now, Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been embroiled in a turbulent relationship. Ever since Blue got home from jail, the two have not been on good terms. The artist has a child on the way with his new girlfriend, Nevaeh, all while various women have accused him of cheating.

Blueface has taken all of this in stride. Meanwhile, the artist has not been seen with his most recent child, Chrisean Jr. Rock has received widespread criticism for the way in which she has parented Chrisean Jr. over the past couple of years. Some have even speculated that the child has a disability. Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, has perpetuated this discourse online.

In fact, Blueface has been claiming that Chrisean Jr. is not his son. Instead, he believes the baby belongs to Chrisean's ex, who recently passed away. During an appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Blue doubled down on the claim that the child isn't his.

Blueface Won't Claim Chrisean Jr.

Subsequently, Blueface went on to accuse Chrisean of trying to get him robbed. He says this happened very early on in their relationship, and it made him realize that Rock is a "set-up artist."

Jason Lee eventually asked Blueface about why he stayed in the relationship. The rapper went on to say that the money was well worth the sacrifice. Their reality TV prospects were at an all-time high, and it made financial sense to stay together. It's quite the admission, although not a surprising one when you consider everything that has happened over the last few years.

The interview with Lee, which aired on BET, dove into a plethora of topics. For instance, the two touched on Blue's recent stint in jail, as well as his current relationship status. You can watch the entire interview below.