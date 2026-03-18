Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Video Of Chrisean Jr. As Disability Discourse Continues

Chrisean Rock is someone who has garnered lots of controversy over the years, thanks to her relationship with Blueface. However, she is currently under fire due to her handling of her child, Chrisean Jr.

Ever since the child was born, there have been rumblings that Chrisean Jr. might have Fetal Alcohol Syndrome or another debilitating disability. Blueface and his mother, Karlissa Saffold, have been banging this drum for months. However, Chrisean doesn't seem to care.

In a recent interview with The Danza Project, Chrisean made the claim that she doesn't need anyone's help. She also stated that the doctors are wrong. While they have, indeed, made it clear that Chrisean Jr has a disability, she says it just isn't true. Her child is two and a half years old and still can't walk or talk. She says he is just moving at his own pace.

Throughout all of this discourse, Chrisean has refused to waver. Instead, she is doubling down and showing videos of Chrisean Jr. on social media.

Chrisean Rock Continues To Post Her Son

Above, you can see a video of Chrisean holding Chrisean Jr. in her arms. It almost feels as though the video is an act of defiance in the aftermath of the discourse surrounding her parenting.

There are some who believe that Chrisean is robbing her child of necessary resources, and as a result, Jr. should have been taken away from her. Obviously, Chrisean does not feel the same way whatsoever.

In the midst of all of this, Saffold has continued to sound the alarm, stating that Chrisean refuses to get help for her child. Overall, it is a sad situation, regardless of how you swing it. A mother is refusing to listen to doctors and is trying to spread that mentality online.

This is one of those situations that shouldn't be playing out so publicly. Unfortunately, Chrisean has chosen to make it public, and fans are making their voices heard as a result.