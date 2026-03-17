Karlissa Saffold Exposes Text Messages With Chrisean Rock Amid Chrisean Jr. Disability Debate

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
French Montana's Birthday Celebration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
After claiming that Chrisean Jr. doesn't have a disability, Chrisean Rock is being called out by Karlissa Saffold in a public way.

Chrisean Rock is currently drawing the anger of the internet, and for good reason. In a recent interview with The Danza Project, Chrisean made the claim that she doesn't believe Chrisean Jr. has a disability.

Her claims were made even more shocking by the fact that a doctor had previously diagnosed her child. Despite this diagnosis, she claims that a doctor cannot be trusted 100 percent of the time. She believes that her son is moving at his own pace, and she is going to raise him her way.

The internet is shocked by this statement, and there are some who believe that Chrisean Jr. should be taken away from his mother. Overall, it is a pretty heartbreaking situation, and those connected to it are starting to get frustrated.

Among them is the child's grandmother, Karlissa Saffold. Saffold has been cut off from visiting Chrisean Jr. However, she has remained adamant that he is dealing with some sort of disability. On Instagram, Saffold exposed text messages with Chrisean in which she was told to stay away and mind her business.

Read More: Ranking Every Klay Thompson Signature Sneaker From Worst To Best

Karlissa Saffold Pulls Out Receipts

Saffold claims that Chrisean Jr. was diagnosed with disabilities at just five months old, and Chrisean Rock has been in denial ever since. Despite being over two years old, Chrisean Jr. still cannot walk or talk. This means that he is developmentally behind, and it should be of great concern to his mother.

Throughout all of this, Blueface has mostly stayed out of the picture. He has been raising his kids with Jaidyn Alexis, all while avoiding the drama that consistently surrounds Chrisean Rock.

Regardless of whose side you are on, there is no doubt that this is very sad for the child involved. That is who should matter in this situation, and they are being completely neglected. Hopefully, the child is able to get the help he needs.

Read More: Michael Jordan Is The Savior NASCAR Has Desperately Needed For Years

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards Gossip Karlissa Saffold Posts Grandparent DNA Test Kit After Being Given Chrisean Jr's DNA Sample
Image via HNHH Gossip Karlissa Saffold Left Frustrated As Fans Continue To Grill Her About Chrisean Jesus' Alleged Disability
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Gossip Chrisean Rock's Latest Admission About Her Son Is Raising Serious Red Flags
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 29, 2019 Relationships Karlissa Saffold Claims Chrisean Jr. Doesn't Look Like Blueface
Comments 0