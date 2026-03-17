Karlissa Saffold Exposes Text Messages With Chrisean Rock Amid Chrisean Jr. Disability Debate

Chrisean Rock is currently drawing the anger of the internet, and for good reason. In a recent interview with The Danza Project, Chrisean made the claim that she doesn't believe Chrisean Jr. has a disability.

Her claims were made even more shocking by the fact that a doctor had previously diagnosed her child. Despite this diagnosis, she claims that a doctor cannot be trusted 100 percent of the time. She believes that her son is moving at his own pace, and she is going to raise him her way.

The internet is shocked by this statement, and there are some who believe that Chrisean Jr. should be taken away from his mother. Overall, it is a pretty heartbreaking situation, and those connected to it are starting to get frustrated.

Among them is the child's grandmother, Karlissa Saffold. Saffold has been cut off from visiting Chrisean Jr. However, she has remained adamant that he is dealing with some sort of disability. On Instagram, Saffold exposed text messages with Chrisean in which she was told to stay away and mind her business.

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Saffold claims that Chrisean Jr. was diagnosed with disabilities at just five months old, and Chrisean Rock has been in denial ever since. Despite being over two years old, Chrisean Jr. still cannot walk or talk. This means that he is developmentally behind, and it should be of great concern to his mother.

Throughout all of this, Blueface has mostly stayed out of the picture. He has been raising his kids with Jaidyn Alexis, all while avoiding the drama that consistently surrounds Chrisean Rock.

Regardless of whose side you are on, there is no doubt that this is very sad for the child involved. That is who should matter in this situation, and they are being completely neglected. Hopefully, the child is able to get the help he needs.