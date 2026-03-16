Ranking Every Klay Thompson Signature Sneaker From Worst To Best

Klay Thompson has been quietly building one of the most underrated signature lines in basketball sneaker history. Since linking up with Anta back in 2015, the line has gone from a curiosity to a genuine force in performance footwear.

Eleven models deep, the KT line has evolved in ways that have surprised even the most skeptical sneakerheads. Some shoes played it safe, some swung big on design, and a few genuinely challenged the best that Nike and Adidas had to offer.

We ranked all eleven from worst to best, taking into account design, performance, and overall impact on the line. Here is how they stack up.

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11. Anta KT2 (2016)

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Coming in at number 11 on the list, the Anta KT2 is where Klay's signature line started finding its footing. Released in 2016, this was only the second shoe in the KT series, and it already showed real promise.

The Warriors' colorway seen here is clean royal blue, white, and yellow, hitting all the right notes for any Golden State fan. The zigzag midsole paneling gives it a bold, aggressive look that holds up surprisingly well even today.

Performance-wise, the KT2 was praised for its heel containment and reliable traction pattern. A solid foundation that set the tone for everything that followed.

10. Anta KT1 (2015)

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Coming in at number 10, the Anta KT1 is the one that started it all. Released in 2015, this was the shoe that announced Klay Thompson and Anta to the world, and it made a statement doing it.

The Warriors colorway here is loud with the classic royal blue base, neon yellow lacing system, and a translucent outsole that fades from blue to gold. Klay's signature sits right on the ankle collar, giving it a personal touch that makes it feel special.

For a debut signature shoe, the KT1 had genuine personality and charm that a lot of first efforts simply don't have.

9. Anta KT11 (2025)

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Sitting at number 9, the KT11 is the newest chapter in the line, and it's already turning heads. This "Bahamas" colorway is genuinely stunning with that aqua teal upper.

It's paired with a cream midsole and a hot pink cushioning pod, which is one of the most eye-catching color combinations the KT line has ever produced. The low-cut silhouette feels like a modern evolution for the series.

Further, that visible cushioning window on the side is a serious flex both visually and performance-wise. It's too early to give it a definitive spot in the rankings, but first impressions suggest the KT11 might climb this list over time.

8. Anta KT8 (2022)

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Landing at number 8, the KT8 is one of the most visually ambitious shoes in the entire line. This "The Bay" colorway is artistic.

Features a full cityscape graphic wraps the lateral panel in purples, blues, and greens, with a gold Anta logo cutting right through the middle of it. It looks like something you'd frame on a wall.

The KT8 was also a significant design departure for the line, drawing comparisons to classic Jordan silhouettes in its construction. The cushioning setup layered multiple foam technologies throughout, and the low-cut profile gave it a sleek, modern feel that translated well both on and off the court.

7. Anta KT6 (2020)

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At number 7, the KT6 is arguably the most daring design the line has ever produced. This colorway is absolutely wild in the best way.

A black knit upper sits above a marbled, swirling outsole that looks like liquid frozen mid-motion. The "Nature Flow" strap across the midfoot adds another layer of visual drama. The icy translucent outsole underneath ties the whole thing together beautifully.

The KT6 was a major design reset for the series, introducing a brand new traction pattern and fresh technology throughout. It's the shoe in the line that takes the biggest creative swings, and it sticks the landing on looks alone.

6. Anta KT4 (2018)

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Coming in at number six, the KT4 is one of the most underrated shoes in the entire line. This colorway makes a strong case for it right away. A blacked-out knit upper sits on top of one of the most eye-catching midsoles Anta has ever produced.

That gradient heel unit fading from royal blue to hot pink is genuinely stunning. The sock-like knit construction wraps the foot beautifully and requires almost no break-in time out of the box.

Performance-wise, the KT4 brought a premium feel that surprised a lot of people who had slept on the line. It deserves way more recognition than it typically gets in these conversations.

5. Anta KT5 (2019)

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At number 5, the KT5 is the most consistent and reliable shoe the line has ever produced. This colorway shows off the design confidence Anta had developed by this point.

A blacked-out knit upper is loaded with subtle purple speckle detailing throughout. The hexagonal outsole fades beautifully from red to blue, giving it a futuristic look that still holds up today. That blue heel counter jutting out from the back is a bold finishing touch.

On court, the KT5 was praised across the board for its reliable traction, smooth cushioning, and zero weaknesses. If you want to understand what the KT line is all about, this is the purest version of it.

4. Anta KT3 (2017)

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At number 4, the KT3 is the shoe that changed everything for this line. This colorway says it all. A head-to-toe orange knit construction fades from bright red down to a clean white outsole.

It is loud, confident, and impossible to ignore. Klay's signature sits on the heel in a subtle but personal touch. The KT3 was the first model in the line to introduce a full knit upper, and it was a turning point for how people viewed Anta as a brand.

The fingerprint traction pattern that debuted here went on to define the next several models. A genuinely historic shoe in the context of this line.

3. Anta KT7 (2021)

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At number 3, the KT7 is the most technically loaded shoe in the entire line. This "Los Angeles Sunset" colorway might be the most beautiful Anta has ever produced.

A soft pink gradient upper fades from blush at the top down to an icy baby blue outsole. The black midsole stripe cutting through the middle adds just the right amount of contrast. It looks like a painting of a California sunset, and it absolutely works.

Beyond the looks, the KT7 packed nitrogen foam, a 3D Hug support system, and a carbon fiber torsion plate into one package. Reviewers called it the elite of the elite for Anta basketball shoes.

2. Anta KT10 (2024)

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At number two, the KT10 is the shoe that finally made the mainstream sneaker world pay attention to this line. This colorway is futuristic and confident.

A silver metallic upper fades into a deep royal blue heel, with that oversized cushioning pod glowing underneath. The NitroEdge plate engraved right into the midsole is a clean detail that ties the whole look together.

On court, reviewers called it the best basketball shoe of 2024 regardless of brand. Elite traction, bouncy responsive foam, and a support system that works for any position or play style.

1. Anta KT9 (2023)

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At number 1, the KT9 is the best shoe Klay Thompson has ever put his name on. This white and powder blue colorway is the perfect representation of what makes it so special.

It is clean, confident, and effortless looking. The ribbed upper with subtle blue detailing gives it a premium feel that punches well above its price point.

That icy blue cushioning pod in the heel is just a preview of what's happening underfoot. Reviewers across the board called the nitrogen foam the closest thing to Nike Zoom they had ever tested from a non-Nike brand.