Kevin Durant Unveils Nike Team KD NIL Program At Texas

Kevin Durant announced the launch of "Team KD" on March 10, 2026. The groundbreaking NIL partnership connects Durant, Nike, and the University of Texas in unprecedented ways.

Texas Longhorns junior Madison Booker becomes the program's first-ever signee and brand ambassador. The All-American guard gains exclusive access to Durant's player-exclusive footwear and custom apparel collections.

This partnership extends far beyond traditional endorsement deals into mentorship and professional development territory. Booker will wear special KD colorways unavailable to the general public during games.

She'll also collaborate directly with Durant on future design concepts and marketing campaigns. The program establishes Durant's Nike line as a mentorship-driven sub-label within basketball footwear.

Team KD partners with Durant's media company Boardroom to create additional educational opportunities. An annual sports business summit will serve all University of Texas student-athletes starting this fall.

The curriculum focuses on professional development, financial literacy, and brand building in modern sports. Durant personally helped design the program to address gaps he experienced as a young athlete.

More student-athlete signings across men's and women's basketball are expected later in 2026. The initiative represents a first-of-its-kind structure blending NIL compensation with long-term career mentorship.

Durant returns to his alma mater not just as a donor but as an active partner. Team KD could reshape how professional athletes engage with college programs moving forward.

Kevin Durant's "Team KD"

Madison Booker's access to KD player exclusives is a game-changer for college basketball visibility. These aren't general release colorways but shoes designed specifically for Durant's personal rotation and close circle.

Expect burnt orange and white Texas-themed versions of the latest KD signature model. The custom apparel will likely feature co-branded Nike and UT logos with Team KD detailing.