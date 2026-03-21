Nike KD 6 "Texas" Is On The Way, And Here Is Everything We Know

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 6 "Texas" will release on December 1st, 2026.

Durant recently unveiled the Nike Team KD NIL program at the University of Texas. The program gives Texas student athletes access to NIL support through KD's Nike partnership. It is a full circle moment between Durant and the university where his career began.

The original KD 6 "Texas" released back in 2013 and was an instant fan favorite. The colorway pulled directly from the University of Texas's burnt orange and black colors. Sneaker fans who grew up watching Durant at Texas have been waiting on this retro for years. The demand for this pair has never gone away.

The timing of this return could not be better with KD now in Houston. He is playing for the Rockets just a few hours from Austin. Wearing a shoe that celebrates his Texas roots while competing in the state again is a full circle moment.

Nike KD 6 "Texas" Photos

Image via Sneaker Market RO and @brandon1an

The Nike KD 6 "Texas" is one of the most visually distinct colorways from the KD signature line. A black speckled base covers the entire upper, giving the shoe a galaxy-like texture that feels unique even today.

Bold burnt orange overlays on the heel counter and tongue bring the University of Texas color story to life. Mint green paint splatter dots scattered across the black upper add an artistic, almost graffiti-inspired energy.

A large KD logo sits on the lateral side in matching orange. The mint green outsole and translucent Air Max unit complete the look from below. It is a colorway that felt bold in 2013 and still holds up beautifully over a decade later.

Nike KD 6 "Texas" Price

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. This retro is going to hit hard when it drops.

Image via Sneaker Market RO and @brandon1an