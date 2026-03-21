Ex-Adidas Exec Just Showed The World A Yeezy That Never Made It To Shelves

Former Adidas Yeezy GM Jon Wexler recently shared footage of an unreleased Yeezy Boost 350 sample. The shoe is being referred to as the Yeezy Boost 350 1.5. It sits somewhere between the original 350 V1 and the V2 that the world eventually got. This is a piece of sneaker history that almost nobody has ever seen before.

Wexler held nothing back when describing what this shoe could have been. He called it what would have been "another billion-dollar franchise" if it had released. Coming from the man who ran the Yeezy business at Adidas, that statement carries enormous weight. He knows better than anyone what the 350 was capable of commercially.

The sample appears in an all-white colorway that looks remarkably clean and refined. It blends design elements from both the V1 and V2 silhouettes in a way that feels natural. The shoe looks like a genuine missing link in the Yeezy 350 story. Seeing it surface now makes you wonder what else is sitting unreleased somewhere.

The comments section filled up immediately with sneaker fans asking the same question. Should this shoe have seen an official release? The general consensus seems to be a very loud yes. Wexler teasing this sample has reignited the conversation around what the Yeezy brand could have become without its abrupt ending.

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Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 1.5

The unreleased Yeezy Boost 350 "1.5" sits in a fascinating middle ground between two of the most iconic sneaker silhouettes of the last decade. The all-white sample shown by Wexler has a cleaner, more streamlined profile than the V1 while stopping short of the V2's more aggressive primeknit pattern.

The midsole appears slightly updated from the original 350 with a subtle refinement in shape. The overall look is minimal and versatile in a way that would have appealed to an enormous audience.