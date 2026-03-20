Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" Is Officially Returning

The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" is officially coming back in 2027. This is one of the most celebrated colorways in the entire Jordan Brand catalog. Sneaker fans have been waiting on this return for years. When it drops, it is going to be one of the biggest releases of that year.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" is returning in the spring of 2027.

The "White Cement" colorway holds a special place in sneaker history. This is the shoe Michael Jordan wore when he won the 1988 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. That iconic moment is permanently tied to this exact colorway. Wearing a pair of "White Cements" carries that legacy with it every single time.

What makes this return even more significant is the Nike Air branding on the heel. The classic "Nike Air" logo on the back is something purists have always treasured deeply. Jordan Brand has brought it back for this release, which is a major detail. That alone is enough to push demand through the roof.

The white tumbled leather upper looks as clean and timeless as it always has. Grey cement print overlays on the toe and heel give the shoe its signature texture. Fire red accents and a black outsole complete the classic color story. Nothing about this colorway needs to change and nothing has.

Air Jordan 3 "White Cement"

The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" is one of the purest expressions of what made the Jordan 3 so revolutionary when it first released in 1988. The white tumbled leather upper is clean and premium, holding up as one of the most timeless bases in sneaker design.

Grey cement elephant print wraps the toe box and heel, adding a bold textural contrast to all that white. Fire red accents appear on the eyelets and sock liner, giving the colorway its signature pop.

The Nike Air branding on the heel is a nod to the original release. Black on the outsole and midsole edge grounds the entire look. This colorway defined an era and still looks just as relevant decades later.