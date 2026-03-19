DJ Khaled Just Put The Entire Sneaker World On Notice With His Latest Flex

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; DJ Khaled acknowledges fans before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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DJ Khaled showed off the Off-White Air Jordan 1 "Alaska," Teyana Taylor Air Jordan 13, and the Swarovski x Wmns Air Jordan 1 High.

DJ Khaled is never letting anyone forget who the sneaker king is. He recently showed off three of the most talked-about pairs in his collection on camera. Each shoe he pulled out was more significant than the last.

This was not just a casual flex online. First up was the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska." This is the same pair at the center of the upcoming Virgil Abloh Archive re-release on April 3rd. Khaled holding the original ahead of its comeback makes the moment even more meaningful.

Next he revealed the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 13. Taylor's Jordan collaboration is one of the most personal and well-crafted in recent memory. Seeing it alongside two other grails in the same collection says everything about Khaled's taste level. The man curates at the highest level consistently.

The final pair was the Swarovski x WMNS Air Jordan 1 High. Crystal embellishments cover the entire upper in a pattern that catches light from every angle. These are the kind of shoes that blur the line between sneaker and art object.

Khaled treated all three with the respect they deserved. Overall, nobody is doing it quite like Khaled.

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DJ Khaled Sneakers

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is the all-white colorway Virgil Abloh called the foundation of his Nike partnership. It features his signature deconstructed details including a ghosted Swoosh and "AIR" in quotation marks on the midsole. The shoe is known for yellowing naturally over time, making every pair unique.

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 13 is one of the most personal Jordan collaborations a female artist has received. It arrives in a deep forest green suede upper with gold hardware details throughout. The colorway reflects Taylor's personality and her longstanding connection to Jordan Brand perfectly.

The Swarovski x Wmns Air Jordan 1 High covers the entire Air Jordan 1 upper in hand-placed crystals. A soft grey and white base sits beneath rhinestone embellishments arranged in flowing wave-like patterns. It sits at the intersection of luxury fashion and sneaker culture in the best possible way.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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