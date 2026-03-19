DJ Khaled Just Put The Entire Sneaker World On Notice With His Latest Flex

DJ Khaled is never letting anyone forget who the sneaker king is. He recently showed off three of the most talked-about pairs in his collection on camera. Each shoe he pulled out was more significant than the last.

This was not just a casual flex online. First up was the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska." This is the same pair at the center of the upcoming Virgil Abloh Archive re-release on April 3rd. Khaled holding the original ahead of its comeback makes the moment even more meaningful.

Next he revealed the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 13. Taylor's Jordan collaboration is one of the most personal and well-crafted in recent memory. Seeing it alongside two other grails in the same collection says everything about Khaled's taste level. The man curates at the highest level consistently.

The final pair was the Swarovski x WMNS Air Jordan 1 High. Crystal embellishments cover the entire upper in a pattern that catches light from every angle. These are the kind of shoes that blur the line between sneaker and art object.

Khaled treated all three with the respect they deserved. Overall, nobody is doing it quite like Khaled.

DJ Khaled Sneakers

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is the all-white colorway Virgil Abloh called the foundation of his Nike partnership. It features his signature deconstructed details including a ghosted Swoosh and "AIR" in quotation marks on the midsole. The shoe is known for yellowing naturally over time, making every pair unique.

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 13 is one of the most personal Jordan collaborations a female artist has received. It arrives in a deep forest green suede upper with gold hardware details throughout. The colorway reflects Taylor's personality and her longstanding connection to Jordan Brand perfectly.

The Swarovski x Wmns Air Jordan 1 High covers the entire Air Jordan 1 upper in hand-placed crystals. A soft grey and white base sits beneath rhinestone embellishments arranged in flowing wave-like patterns. It sits at the intersection of luxury fashion and sneaker culture in the best possible way.