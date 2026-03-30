Tyler Reddick Laces Up The Virgil Abloh Archive "Alaska" Jordan 1

Tyler Reddick arrived at Martinsville Speedway ahead of today's Cook Out 400 with his sneaker game on point. The NASCAR Cup Series points leader was spotted wearing the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" before the race.

It is one of the most anticipated sneaker releases of 2026 and Reddick had them on foot. The choice did not go unnoticed by sneaker fans watching his pre-race coverage.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" is releasing on April 3rd, 2026.

Reddick entered today as arguably the hottest driver in all of motorsport. He has won 4 of the first 6 Cup Series races this season which is a remarkable feat.

Furthermore, his presence at a major race in such a culturally significant sneaker says something about where NASCAR's audience is heading. The sport continues to attract a younger, more fashion-conscious fanbase with each passing season.

The "Alaska" colorway suits Reddick's laid-back, understated personal style perfectly. He paired the shoes with black pants and a tan corduroy jacket for a clean overall look.

Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska"

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is one of the most meaningful releases tied to Virgil's legacy. The shoe carries all of Off-White's signature deconstructed construction details in a serene icy colorway.

Also pale blue and white tones give the upper a ghostly, almost translucent quality. The "SHOELACES" dubrae on the lace and the zip tie are both present and accounted for.

A tonal white Swoosh keeps the branding subtle against the cool blue panels. Further small orange and blue paint-stroke accents provide just enough contrast to feel intentional. "AIR" text is stamped cleanly on the midsole in classic Virgil fashion.

The release is limited to 25,000 pairs worldwide making it genuinely hard to obtain. Seeing a NASCAR Cup Series points leader wearing them before a race is a full cultural crossover moment.