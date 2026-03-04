Inside Tyler Reddick's 23XI Racing Brand Paint Scheme At Phoenix Raceway

Tyler Reddick's No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE debuts a stunning Jordan Brand paint scheme at Phoenix Raceway. The 23XI Racing design draws inspiration from the classic early days of the Jumpman brand.

Black and blue dominate as the main colors creating a sleek, premium aesthetic across the car. Smooth gradient transitions flow beautifully from black to gold across the vehicle's body panels. Bold red accents pop in key spots adding energy and visual excitement to the design.

These red touches tie directly back to iconic Air Jordan styling from the brand's history. The famous Jumpman logo stands out prominently on multiple areas of the race car clearly.

Subtle nods to Michael Jordan's legacy appear throughout the scheme connecting basketball and racing cultures. The design feels modern yet rooted in sneaker culture history that spans four decades. Fans have praised this as one of the sharpest Jordan-themed NASCAR paint schemes ever created.

The simple, stylish execution perfectly suits Reddick as he chases history at Phoenix this weekend. Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing just completed a historic three-peat of championship victories recently. He's now attempting an unprecedented fourth consecutive win to open the 2026 NASCAR season impressively.

23XI Racing continues demonstrating why they lead NASCAR in creative, culture-crossing paint scheme designs regularly. Michael Jordan's ownership brings authentic basketball DNA to every visual element the team produces.

This Phoenix scheme represents the combination of motorsports performance and sneaker culture aesthetics perfect.

The black to gold gradient is absolutely gorgeous and feels very premium luxury car. Those bold red Jumpman accents create perfect pops of color against the darker base. 23XI Racing consistently delivers the best-looking paint schemes in NASCAR without question every week.

The Jordan Brand connection gives them access to legendary colorways and design inspiration constantly. This scheme feels like it could be an actual Air Jordan colorway translated to racing. Black and blue with red accents is classic Jordan Brand DNA from the beginning.