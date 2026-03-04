Steph Curry Spotted In Bad Bunny's Adidas BadBo 1.0 Courtside

BY Ben Atkinson
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
Mar 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (in white baseball hat) cheers on his team against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Steph Curry wore Bad Bunny's Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneakers courtside while sidelined with runner's knee during a Warriors game.

Stephen Curry appeared courtside wearing Bad Bunny's Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneakers during a recent Warriors game. The injured point guard is currently sidelined with runner's knee and missing significant playing time. He's expected to miss at least 10 more days as of early March 2026.

Curry wore the grey suede BadBo 1.0 while watching his team from the bench in street clothes. The sneakers represent Bad Bunny's signature model with Adidas featuring retro basketball design influences throughout.

This marks another instance of Curry promoting sneakers outside his primary Under Armour endorsement deal. The BadBo 1.0 features a clean grey suede upper with minimal branding and classic basketball silhouette.

Blue Adidas branding appears on the tongue providing subtle color contrast against the neutral base. The translucent outsole gives the shoe vintage aesthetic appeal reminiscent of 90s basketball sneakers.

Curry has a history of wearing various sneaker brands casually as his Under Armour deal closes. His courtside appearances generate significant attention from sneaker fans and media coverage across social platforms.

The BadBo 1.0 gains valuable visibility through Curry's endorsement even while he's injured currently. Bad Bunny's Adidas partnership continues expanding with signature basketball models beyond just lifestyle releases previously.

The BadBo 1.0 represents the artist's first true basketball sneaker in his growing footwear catalog. Curry wearing them courtside provides mainstream NBA credibility to the Latin superstar's signature shoe.

Steph Curry x Bad Bunny

The BadBo 1.0 has that classic retro basketball aesthetic that's been trending lately in sneakers. Grey suede gives these a premium, elevated look compared to typical mesh basketball shoes.

The minimal branding approach lets the silhouette speak for itself without excessive logos everywhere. That translucent outsole is such a nice vintage touch that brings 90s nostalgia perfectly.

Bad Bunny's signature basketball shoe entering the NBA space through Curry is genuinely significant. The blue Adidas branding on the tongue provides just enough color without overwhelming things.

These feel like they could actually work on court despite being a musician's signature model. Steph wearing them injured still generates way more buzz than most sneakers get.

