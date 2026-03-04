Women's Air Jordan 4 "Iced Carmine" Drops With Pink Denim Construction

The women's Air Jordan 4 "Iced Carmine" drops in April with a fresh denim-inspired design. This release brings soft pastel pink tones to the iconic basketball silhouette in unique materials. Jordan Brand continues expanding its women's exclusive offerings with premium construction and feminine colorways.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports the Air Jordan 4 Denim "Iced Carmine" is releasing on April 23rd, 2026.

The sneaker features pink denim textile covering the mudguard and lower portions of the upper. Light pink leather overlays create tonal contrast across the quarter panels and eyestay areas. Cream mesh panels appear on the signature Jordan 4 side vents for breathability and texture.

Cream-colored laces complement the soft pink palette running throughout the entire upper construction beautifully. A vintage cream midsole with pink accents provides the foundation for the classic Jordan 4 silhouette.

The outsole showcases a translucent pink rubber with carmine red highlights for visual pop underfoot. Pink Jumpman logos brand the tongue and heel in tonal embroidery matching the overall aesthetic. The denim material gives these a casual, wearable vibe beyond typical performance basketball sneakers available.

Read More: Kith x ON Running Collection Drops Very Soon

Air Jordan 4 Denim "Iced Carmine"

Image via Nike

This Jordan 4 feature a vibrant pink denim material all around. It gives these a totally different vibe compared to typical leather or nubuck constructions.

The soft pastel pink palette feels perfect for spring and summer styling with everything. Cream midsoles and laces keep the vintage aesthetic that works so well on 4s.

Those translucent pink outsoles with carmine red hits add just enough color pop underneath. The tonal pink Jumpman branding keeps everything cohesive without being too matchy-matchy throughout.

Women's exclusive Jordan 4s have been absolutely fire lately with creative colorways like this. These feel way more wearable than some of the louder Jordan releases recently.

Air Jordan 4 Denim "Iced Carmine" Price

An April release positions this release for spring wardrobes and warmer weather styling options ahead.

Also the retail price of the women's Air Jordan 4 Denim "Iced Carmine" will be $220 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike