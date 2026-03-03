Kith x ON Running Collection Drops Very Soon

BY Ben Atkinson
Image via Kith
The Kith x ON Running collection drops March 6th with early access drawing opportunities opening very soon.

Kith and ON Running have joined forces for a performance-meets-lifestyle collaboration dropping this week. The collection fuses Swiss performance engineering with Ronnie Fieg's signature refined aesthetic throughout every piece.

This partnership basically bridges the gap between high-level athletic gear and high-end lifestyle fashion. The footwear features ON's innovative CloudTec cushioning technology reimagined in Kith's classic earth-toned color palettes.

Reworked running shoes showcase that distinctive cloud-pod sole unit in cream and neutral colorways. Technical apparel pieces maintain the same lifestyle-performance hybrid approach as the footwear offerings included.

The collection focuses on versatility for modern consumers seeking functional style in everyday situations. These pieces work equally well for morning runs as they do for casual city days. White mesh uppers with burgundy and grey accents create sophisticated athletic aesthetics across multiple models.

Release details are now confirmed for the highly anticipated collaboration drop this week around the world. Drawings open March 4th through March 5th exclusively on the Kith App for entries. Remaining quantities release March 6th at 11:00 AM ET across multiple channels and locations.

The release hits in-store, online, and also the Kith App simultaneously for accessibility worldwide. Kith locations in New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo will carry stock as well. This represents Kith's first major partnership with the massiveSwiss performance running brand ON.

Kith x ON Running Collection

ON Running has been absolutely exploding in popularity beyond just serious runners lately. Their CloudTec sole technology looks wild with those distinctive cloud pods on the outsole.

Ronnie Fieg bringing his refined aesthetic to performance running gear makes perfect sense honestly. The earth-tone color palettes feel very Kith with creams, burgundy, and muted greys throughout.

That white mesh upper with subtle accent colors creates really wearable everyday sneakers surprisingly. The lifestyle-performance hybrid approach means you're not sacrificing style for function at all.

This feels like ON's big push into the streetwear and fashion sneaker world. The multi city release shows how seriously both brands are taking this collaboration.

