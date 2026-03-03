Exclusive Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Sample Surfaces

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
travis-scott-x-nike-sb-dunk-low-sample-sneaker-news
Image via Ovrnundr
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
An unreleased Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low sample features all-over graphic print with no confirmed release date.

An unreleased Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low sample has surfaced online showcasing unique design elements thanks to Ovrnundr. The sneaker features a tan leather base with distinctive all-over graphic print throughout the upper.

Black sketched figures cover the white overlays creating an artistic, hand-drawn aesthetic inspired by graffiti. A black tumbled leather Swoosh provides classic contrast against the busy graphic upper materials.

"RECORDS" text appears embossed on the lateral heel in Travis Scott's signature branding style. Brown outsoles complete the earthy color palette with vintage skate-inspired appeal and functionality built in. There are currently no confirmed plans for an official retail release of this sample.

However, Travis Scott previously released a similar Nike Dunk that shares design DNA with this version. Samples like these often remain exclusive to friends and family or never release at all. The all-over graphic print resembles crowd scenes or abstract figures packed across the overlays.

This artistic approach aligns with Travis Scott's creative vision and music festival aesthetic perfectly throughout. The SB Dunk Low silhouette provides the ideal canvas for his experimental design concepts.

Travis's Nike collaborations consistently rank among the most coveted sneakers in resale markets worldwide. Even unreleased samples generate massive hype when images leak online to sneaker communities and forums.

This particular pair could potentially release later, but nothing has been officially confirmed by Nike. Collectors can only hope this sample eventually makes it to production for wider availability someday.

Read More: Bronny James' Nike Logo Officially Filed By Nike

Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Sample

Overall this pair definitely stays consistent with the Travis aesthetic. The sketched figures create this chaotic energy that feels very Travis Scott concert vibes.

The tan and brown color palette keeps things grounded despite the busy upper graphics. Black Swooshes always work perfectly on Dunks regardless of the base colorway chosen. "RECORDS" branding connects to Travis's Cactus Jack Records label and musical identity clearly.

The SB Dunk Low silhouette is perfect for collaborations because of its skate heritage. This sample proves Travis continues pushing creative boundaries even on unreleased projects constantly.

Hopefully Nike decides to actually release these because they're genuinely unique and interesting.

Read More: Gucci Mane Stars In Hilarious Foot Locker x HOKA Bondi 7 Commercial

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers Sports Bryce Young Wears Travis Scott Dunks, Switches To Jordan 11 "Gamma" Cleats
ranking-the-10-most-underrated-nike-sb-dunks Sneakers Ranking The 10 Most Underrated Nike SB Dunks
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike SB Dunk Low Features Cool Tones With "Aluminum" Colorway
Supreme-Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Black-Release-Info Sneakers In-Hand Look At Nike SB Dunk Low X Supreme "Black"
Comments 0