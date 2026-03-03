Exclusive Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Sample Surfaces

An unreleased Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low sample has surfaced online showcasing unique design elements thanks to Ovrnundr. The sneaker features a tan leather base with distinctive all-over graphic print throughout the upper.

Black sketched figures cover the white overlays creating an artistic, hand-drawn aesthetic inspired by graffiti. A black tumbled leather Swoosh provides classic contrast against the busy graphic upper materials.

"RECORDS" text appears embossed on the lateral heel in Travis Scott's signature branding style. Brown outsoles complete the earthy color palette with vintage skate-inspired appeal and functionality built in. There are currently no confirmed plans for an official retail release of this sample.

However, Travis Scott previously released a similar Nike Dunk that shares design DNA with this version. Samples like these often remain exclusive to friends and family or never release at all. The all-over graphic print resembles crowd scenes or abstract figures packed across the overlays.

This artistic approach aligns with Travis Scott's creative vision and music festival aesthetic perfectly throughout. The SB Dunk Low silhouette provides the ideal canvas for his experimental design concepts.

Travis's Nike collaborations consistently rank among the most coveted sneakers in resale markets worldwide. Even unreleased samples generate massive hype when images leak online to sneaker communities and forums.

This particular pair could potentially release later, but nothing has been officially confirmed by Nike. Collectors can only hope this sample eventually makes it to production for wider availability someday.

Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Sample

Overall this pair definitely stays consistent with the Travis aesthetic. The sketched figures create this chaotic energy that feels very Travis Scott concert vibes.

The tan and brown color palette keeps things grounded despite the busy upper graphics. Black Swooshes always work perfectly on Dunks regardless of the base colorway chosen. "RECORDS" branding connects to Travis's Cactus Jack Records label and musical identity clearly.

The SB Dunk Low silhouette is perfect for collaborations because of its skate heritage. This sample proves Travis continues pushing creative boundaries even on unreleased projects constantly.

Hopefully Nike decides to actually release these because they're genuinely unique and interesting.