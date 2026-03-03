Gucci Mane Stars In Hilarious Foot Locker x HOKA Bondi 7 Commercial

BY Ben Atkinson
Gucci Mane "Breath of Fresh Air" Album Signing
RIVERDALE, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Rapper Gucci Mane attends his "Breath of Fresh Air" album signing at DBS Sounds on October 17, 2023 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Gucci Mane stars in a new comedic Foot Locker x HOKA commercial promoting the Bondi 7 "Stealth Tech" sneakers.

Gucci Mane headlines a hilarious new Foot Locker x HOKA commercial promoting the Bondi 7 sneakers. The 33-second spot opens with the rapper walking into Foot Locker looking for kicks.

He grabs the HOKA Bondi 7 "Stealth Tech" off the display in sleek black. Two Foot Locker employees walk over to help him out with his purchase decision. But here's the twist, they look exactly like Gucci Mane down to every detail imaginable.

Instead of speaking normally, they only communicate using his famous ad-libs and signature catchphrases exclusively. Subtitles pop up translating what they're saying through the Gucci-speak for maximum comedic effect.

Gucci notices the resemblance immediately and points at them in total disbelief and surprise. They point right back at him creating this hilarious mirror moment between all three. The whole thing plays on the internet meme comparing Gucci to NBA referee James Williams.

It's the perfect example of Gucci being in on the joke and having fun. The "right shoe, wrong Gucci" tagline ties everything together with clever wordplay throughout. Gucci hits them with his iconic "Guwop!" before the commercial wraps up showcasing the shoes.

The Bondi 7 gets promoted as comfortable and available now at Foot Locker locations nationwide. Fast cuts, bright colors, and hip-hop vibes make the whole spot feel energetic and fun.

Gucci Mane Shoes

The HOKA Bondi 7 is known for its maximum cushioning and comfort technology. The "Stealth Tech" colorway features an all-black upper with subtle branding throughout the design.

This makes them surprisingly versatile for both athletic performance and casual streetwear styling. HOKA has been gaining serious traction in sneaker culture beyond just running communities.

The chunky, oversized midsole provides incredible shock absorption for all-day comfort on feet. That black-on-black aesthetic works perfectly for people who prefer understated sneaker options daily.

Gucci Mane's endorsement brings some street credibility to the performance running brand. The commercial's humor makes the shoes memorable beyond just technical details and features.

