Jordan Brand Creates Exclusive Air Jordan 9 "Pit" For 23XI Racing Crew

Michael Jordan went all out for the 23XI Racing pit crew at Daytona 500. They created an exclusive Air Jordan 9 designed specifically for the high-speed environment. The shoes needed to handle the intense demands of professional NASCAR pit stops.

Black textile covers the entire upper with a subtle tonal pattern throughout. The material choice prioritized durability and grip for pit crew performance. Premium leather overlays reinforce high-wear areas on the shoe.

That signature Air Jordan 9 midsole comes in a sleek dark colorway. The tooth-like design elements give it that classic 90s Jordan aesthetic. A bold red Jumpman logo hits the heel providing team color coordination.

The outsole features an olive green rubber compound for maximum traction. Pit crew members need serious grip when working around race cars. Every second counts during tire changes and refueling stops.

This wasn't just some random giveaway shoe for the team. Jordan Brand engineered it specifically for pit crew functionality and safety. The design balanced performance requirements with signature Jordan style.

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team got the full Jordan Brand treatment at Daytona. Tyler Reddick's historic victory made the exclusive footwear even more meaningful. The pit crew literally helped win wearing custom Jordans.

These shoes won't hit retail shelves for the general public. They remain exclusive to the 23XI Racing organization and team members. It's the kind of Player Exclusive that makes sneakerheads jealous.

Air Jordan 9 "Pit"

What's cool about this is how Jordan Brand is treating NASCAR pit crews like elite athletes. Because honestly, they are given they change four tires in under twelve seconds.

That requires serious athleticism and precision, so giving them purpose-built Jordans makes total sense. The Air Jordan 9 silhouette is perfect for this too since it was originally designed for performance. You can tell they didn't just slap a 23XI logo on regular shoes.

The colorway matches the team aesthetic while the construction handles real working conditions. The all black look, with the subtle red Jumpman is very clean.