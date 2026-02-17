News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
pit
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Sneakers
Jordan Brand Creates Exclusive Air Jordan 9 "Pit" For 23XI Racing Crew
Jordan Brand designed an exclusive Air Jordan 9 "Pit" specifically for the 23XI Racing pit crew to wear during the Daytona 500.
By
Ben Atkinson
February 17, 2026