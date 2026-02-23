Michael Jordan Celebrates Another Racing Win In Air Jordan 4s

Michael Jordan celebrated another massive victory for his 23XI Racing team in style. The NBA legend wore tan Air Jordan 4s while watching Tyler Reddick secure back-to-back wins. Just a week after winning the Daytona 500, Reddick did it again at Atlanta.

Jordan was spotted walking through the track area in the tonal tan colorway. The specific Air Jordan 4 model remains unidentified but looked premium throughout. The neutral colorway complemented his casual racing weekend attire perfectly.

Tyler Reddick won at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22nd continuing his incredible hot streak. This marked the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory for 23XI Racing. The team has experienced rapid success since Jordan co-founded it back in 2021.

MJ's presence at races has become increasingly common as his team gains momentum. He consistently brings heat with his sneaker choices at major NASCAR events. He just debuted Nigel Sylvester's AJ4 and also a white Air Jordan 1 shoe.

23XI Racing has quickly established itself as a competitive force in NASCAR. Jordan's investment and involvement have elevated the team's profile significantly. Back-to-back wins including the Daytona 500 validate the organization's growth and potential moving forward.

The team owner celebrated enthusiastically as Reddick crossed the finish line first. Jordan's competitive fire clearly burns just as bright in NASCAR ownership. His sneaker game remains strong while celebrating these historic racing moments.

Michael Jordan Wears Jordan 4's

Those tan Air Jordan 4s looked incredibly clean and perfectly suited for the occasion. The monochromatic approach works so well with Jordan's coordinated outfit style he's known for.

You can tell these are premium quality even from the grainy footage and distance shots. Tan or beige colorways on Jordan 4s always look sophisticated without being too flashy. The neutral tone lets the iconic silhouette speak for itself without screaming for attention.

These could be a PE or an upcoming release we haven't seen yet. Either way, they demonstrate MJ's continued access to the best Jordan Brand has to offer.

Tyler Reddick NASCAR

Michael Jordan couldn't hide his excitement during thid FOX Sports interview. "I don't even feel the cold" Jordan said. His competitive intensity shows through even as a team owner watching from the sidelines.

Tyler Reddick was setting up a potential back-to-back win after the previous Daytona 500 victory. Jordan's energy and focus mirrored his playing days despite now operating in a different sport.