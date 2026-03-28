Luka Doncic Just Wore Virgil Abloh Archive "Alaska" Jordan 1

Luka Doncic stepped into the arena wearing a pair that turned heads immediately. Luka was spotted in the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" in the tunnel. The timing could also not be more relevant given the shoe's upcoming April release.

The "85" hang tag dangling from the laces was immediately visible in photos. That classic Off-White detail is one of the most recognizable signatures ever. Seeing it on Luka's feet before the public drop only adds to the anticipation. He kept the rest of the fit intentionally clean and minimal around them.

A white Dior zip jacket and navy trousers let the shoes do all the talking. The all-white and icy blue colorway of the Alaska complemented the outfit perfectly. Also Luka's style has quietly become one of the more underrated in the NBA tunnel scene. This appearance pushed that conversation forward in a meaningful way.

The "Alaska" is already one of the most anticipated Jordan releases of 2026. Limited to 25,000 pairs worldwide, demand will be intense. Luka wearing them publicly ahead of the drop is the kind of co-sign that matters. Overall, this tunnel moment just turned the heat up on an already scorching release.

Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska"

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is a deeply personal posthumous tribute. The shoe carries all of Virgil's signature Off-White construction details throughout. An icy pale blue and white colorway gives it a ghostly, serene quality.

The classic "85" hang tag dangles from the laces in Off-White fashion. Further bold orange laces add a warm contrast against the cool blue and white base. Also a deconstructed Swoosh and exposed foam collar nod to Virgil's deconstruction philosophy.

"AIR" text on the midsole is clean, bold, and unmistakably Off-White. The release is capped at 25,000 pairs making it genuinely hard to obtain. Luka rocking them before the drop makes an already essential shoe feel even more urgent.