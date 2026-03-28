Luka Doncic Just Wore Virgil Abloh Archive "Alaska" Jordan 1

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers
Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Luka Doncic was spotted wearing the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" in the tunnel ahead of its limited April release.

Luka Doncic stepped into the arena wearing a pair that turned heads immediately. Luka was spotted in the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" in the tunnel. The timing could also not be more relevant given the shoe's upcoming April release.

The "85" hang tag dangling from the laces was immediately visible in photos. That classic Off-White detail is one of the most recognizable signatures ever. Seeing it on Luka's feet before the public drop only adds to the anticipation. He kept the rest of the fit intentionally clean and minimal around them.

A white Dior zip jacket and navy trousers let the shoes do all the talking. The all-white and icy blue colorway of the Alaska complemented the outfit perfectly. Also Luka's style has quietly become one of the more underrated in the NBA tunnel scene. This appearance pushed that conversation forward in a meaningful way.

The "Alaska" is already one of the most anticipated Jordan releases of 2026. Limited to 25,000 pairs worldwide, demand will be intense. Luka wearing them publicly ahead of the drop is the kind of co-sign that matters. Overall, this tunnel moment just turned the heat up on an already scorching release.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Gym Red" Product Images Just Dropped

Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska"

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is a deeply personal posthumous tribute. The shoe carries all of Virgil's signature Off-White construction details throughout. An icy pale blue and white colorway gives it a ghostly, serene quality.

The classic "85" hang tag dangles from the laces in Off-White fashion. Further bold orange laces add a warm contrast against the cool blue and white base. Also a deconstructed Swoosh and exposed foam collar nod to Virgil's deconstruction philosophy.

"AIR" text on the midsole is clean, bold, and unmistakably Off-White. The release is capped at 25,000 pairs making it genuinely hard to obtain. Luka rocking them before the drop makes an already essential shoe feel even more urgent.

Also the retail price of these will be $230 when they are released.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" Gets A Release Date

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
virgil-abloh-archive-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers New Footage Of Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" Has Dropped
air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers Hiroshi Fujiwara Previews Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” At Virgil Abloh Paris Event
virgil-abloh-archives-nike-x-air-jordan-1-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers Virgil Abloh Archives Nike x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" May Face Release Delay
off-white-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” Finally Set For 2026 Release
Comments 0