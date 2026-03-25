New Footage Of Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" Has Dropped

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" is getting closer. A new on-foot video has surfaced online and it is turning heads. Seeing this shoe in motion also adds an entirely new dimension to the design. The hype around this release has been building steadily for weeks.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" is releasing on April 3rd, 2026.

The "Alaska" colorway leans into an icy palette throughout. Pale blue tones wash over the upper in a way that feels intentional. Also Off-White's signature deconstructed details are present across every panel. There's also the "AIR" text on the midsole and the zip tie.

On foot, the shoe carries Virgil's DNA. The oversized "SHOELACES" text on the orange lace is a standout detail. Bold orange laces pop sharply against the white and icy blue upper. The construction feels both familiar and deeply personal to Abloh's creative language.

The release is reportedly capped at 25,000 pairs worldwide. That number makes this one of the more limited Jordan collabs in recent memory. Overall, this is going to be a massive release no matter what.

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Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska"

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" is a posthumous tribute done with real care. Also the icy blue and white palette gives the shoe a cold, almost pristine look.

Off-White's signature construction details appear throughout in classic Virgil fashion. The exposed foam collar, zip tie, and deconstructed Swoosh all make appearances. Further orange laces and a small blue stitch provide bursts of color contrast.

The "AIR" text stamped on the midsole is clean and bold as always. Inside, the shoe carries branding that connects it directly to the Virgil Abloh Archive.

The 25,000 pair cap makes this significantly more exclusive than most Jordan releases. It feels less like a sneaker drop and more like a piece of legacy being passed forward.