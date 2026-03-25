The Jordan 1 "Alaska" Drop Comes With A Full Merch Collection

The Jordan 1 Alaska release is bigger than just a sneaker. A full accompanying merch collection has now been revealed for the drop. The Virgil Abloh Archive, Fragment Design, and Nike are all involved. Together they have built out an entire world around this release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" is releasing on April 3rd, 2026.

The collection includes hoodies, tees, and crewnecks across multiple colorways. Black and navy dominate the apparel with blue graphic accents throughout. A black zip hoodie features the V.A.A. logo embroidered in blue on the chest. Several tee designs carry different graphics tied to the collaboration's visual identity.

Fragment Design's involvement adds significant weight to the collection. The FRGMT x V.A.A. tee features a polar bear graphic with lightning bolt detailing. That nod to Hiroshi Fujiwara's iconic thunder motif is hard to miss. It is a detail that longtime Fragment fans will immediately appreciate.

Other pieces reference global cities including Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, and Chicago. A standout tee features a helicopter carrying the Jordan 1 Alaska above a cityscape. The phrase "modernism is not new" appears on another clean black tee. Each piece feels considered and connected to Virgil's broader design philosophy.

Virgil Abloh Archive x Fragment x Jordan Merch

The Jordan 1 Alaska is the centerpiece of this entire three-way collaboration. It brings together Virgil Abloh's archive, Fragment Design, and Nike in a meaningful way.

The shoe features a pale icy blue and white colorway across the upper. Off-White's signature deconstructed construction details are present throughout the design. An orange zip tie and bold lace dubrae carry Virgil's familiar visual language.

The "AIR" text stamped on the midsole is clean and immediately recognizable. The shoe is reportedly limited to 25,000 pairs worldwide across all markets.