The Jordan 1 "Alaska" Drop Comes With A Full Merch Collection

BY Ben Atkinson
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Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 : Day One
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Virgil Abloh wears a white shirt, a black tie with 'A Formality' slogan, a black blazer jacket with multicolored buttons embroidered, black flared suit pants, a gold watch, butterfly sunglasses, outside Louis Vuitton Parfum hosts dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022, on July 05, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
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The Jordan 1 Alaska release includes a full merch collection from the Virgil Abloh Archive and Fragment Design.

The Jordan 1 Alaska release is bigger than just a sneaker. A full accompanying merch collection has now been revealed for the drop. The Virgil Abloh Archive, Fragment Design, and Nike are all involved. Together they have built out an entire world around this release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" is releasing on April 3rd, 2026.

The collection includes hoodies, tees, and crewnecks across multiple colorways. Black and navy dominate the apparel with blue graphic accents throughout. A black zip hoodie features the V.A.A. logo embroidered in blue on the chest. Several tee designs carry different graphics tied to the collaboration's visual identity.

Fragment Design's involvement adds significant weight to the collection. The FRGMT x V.A.A. tee features a polar bear graphic with lightning bolt detailing. That nod to Hiroshi Fujiwara's iconic thunder motif is hard to miss. It is a detail that longtime Fragment fans will immediately appreciate.

Other pieces reference global cities including Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, and Chicago. A standout tee features a helicopter carrying the Jordan 1 Alaska above a cityscape. The phrase "modernism is not new" appears on another clean black tee. Each piece feels considered and connected to Virgil's broader design philosophy.

Read More: Release Date Set For Travis Scott's Air Jordan CJ1 T-REXX "Green Spark"

Virgil Abloh Archive x Fragment x Jordan Merch

The Jordan 1 Alaska is the centerpiece of this entire three-way collaboration. It brings together Virgil Abloh's archive, Fragment Design, and Nike in a meaningful way.

The shoe features a pale icy blue and white colorway across the upper. Off-White's signature deconstructed construction details are present throughout the design. An orange zip tie and bold lace dubrae carry Virgil's familiar visual language.

The "AIR" text stamped on the midsole is clean and immediately recognizable. The shoe is reportedly limited to 25,000 pairs worldwide across all markets.

Fragment's involvement adds a collector dimension that extends well beyond the sneaker community. Together the shoe and merch form one of the most complete tribute packages Virgil's archive has produced.

Read More: Rio Da Yung OG Dropped Thousands On One Of Hip-Hop’s Rarest Sneakers

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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