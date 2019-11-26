merchandise
- Pop CultureCardi B Models McDonald's-Inspired MerchCardi B shows off her McDonald's inspired merchandise line.By Evelyn Meyer
- StreetwearRihanna Shows Off Super Bowl Halftime Show Merch As Her Return To The Stage NearsIn just under five weeks, the Barbados-born starlet is expected to wow the crowd with her mid-game performance.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Gifts Fan Free Merch After Hoodie MishapThe Chicago rapper is making things right with one of his fans.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicDrake Surprise Drops "Huge Fan Of Your Old Stuff" Merch Featuring Old Album CoversDrake is selling merch for fans who want the old Drizzy back.By Joshua Robinson
- GramFuture & BM Brittni Both Selling Merch Related To Their Latest FightJust when you thought the argument ended, the rapper and the mother of his son, Prince Wilburn, are involved in a Petty Wars.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Accused Of Stealing "DONDA" Merch Design From Up-And-Coming BrandUp-and-coming brand Infinity G8ds sent him their line & were invited to Atlanta only to see that Ye allegedly used their design in his "Donda" merch.By Erika Marie
- MusicDoja Cat Admits "Planet Her" Merch Is Actually BadFollowing backlash from fans, Doja Cat concedes to the poor quality of her recent merch run.By Milca P.
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Selling Vibrators & Steamy Megan Fox Merch For Valentine's DayMachine Gun Kelly revisits his successful Valentine's Day drop from last year with a new and improved "Lil Devil" vibrator and steamy merchandise that features the artist tongue-kissing Megan Fox.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse's Mother Sells "Free Kyle" Merch For Legal DefenseThe Wisconsin shooter's mother is attempting to raise funds for his defense by selling "Free Kyle" bikinis, among other things.By Madusa S.
- GramFlavor Flav Merch Being Sold By Baby Mama To Help Take Care Of SonFlavor Flav reportedly fathered a child with his former manager, so she's selling his merchandise to help financially take care of their son, Jordan.By Erika Marie
- MusicTupac's Estate Drops "Me Against The World" 25th Anniversary MerchTupac Shakur's estate has released an exclusive line of merchandise to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his album, "Me Against The World."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Blesses Beyhive With Surprise Holiday Merch DropYou can finally decorate your Christmas tree with ornaments of baby Beyoncé.By Lynn S.
- MusicBillboard Changes Policy For Merch Bundles Counting Toward Album SalesBillboard is addressing the widespread concern. By Noah C