Have you ever ordered merch from one of your favorite artists and been very excited for it to arrive in the mail? This was recently the case for a big fan of Lil Durk. Twitter user @4PF_Rami ordered a hoodie from Durk’s official merch site, otfgear.com.

Considering the garment ran the Twitter user $75 plus shipping, it seems like a fair sentiment. “I don’t mean to be rude but I feel like you tried to play me,” he wrote.

He even included a side-by-side comparison of him wearing the hoodie he received and the photo of it from the website. He was right, they don’t exactly resemble each other.

Lil Durk come here I need to ask you something. Does this look like the same sweater to you? and I don’t mean to be rude but I feel like you tried to play me😒 pic.twitter.com/z27NvmPX8D — Rami (@4PF_Rami) November 25, 2022

The hoodie that Durk is modeling on the site reads “Only The Family” arced across the chest. The placement appears perfectly aligned in the top middle of the garment.

On the one that Rami received, the lettering doesn’t appear to be gold. The font even looks skinnier and appears to be screen printed without precision.

Lil Durk Makes Things Right

Due to his Twitter following of nearly 30,000, word got around quickly. To make up for it, the “3 Headed Goat” rapper sent Rami a care package of various merch pieces.

I would like to thank Lil Durk and the whole OTF team for this OTF merch box. I would also like to apologize, it was never my intention to shed any negative light on Lil Durk or OTF https://t.co/gXJCAQguHF pic.twitter.com/raf0pBB0g8 — Rami (@4PF_Rami) December 4, 2022

OTF is Durk’s rap collective from Chicago, which he formed by himself in 2010. It’s home to artists such as the late King Von and Booka600.

As a group, they’ve released four albums. The most recent of which was Only The Family – Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros. Durk’s solo hit, “Hellcats & Trackhawks” is featured on the project.

All in all, this is a cool interaction between a big artist and a fan. Since the fan was respectable about the situation, it seems as though Durk and his team were happy to make things right.

Would you have done the same thing if you received a piece of merch like this? Comment down below.

[via]