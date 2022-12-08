Lil Durk Gifts Fan Free Merch After Hoodie Mishap
The Chicago rapper is making things right with one of his fans.
Have you ever ordered merch from one of your favorite artists and been very excited for it to arrive in the mail? This was recently the case for a big fan of Lil Durk. Twitter user @4PF_Rami ordered a hoodie from Durk’s official merch site, otfgear.com.
Considering the garment ran the Twitter user $75 plus shipping, it seems like a fair sentiment. “I don’t mean to be rude but I feel like you tried to play me,” he wrote.
He even included a side-by-side comparison of him wearing the hoodie he received and the photo of it from the website. He was right, they don’t exactly resemble each other.
The hoodie that Durk is modeling on the site reads “Only The Family” arced across the chest. The placement appears perfectly aligned in the top middle of the garment.
On the one that Rami received, the lettering doesn’t appear to be gold. The font even looks skinnier and appears to be screen printed without precision.
Lil Durk Makes Things Right
Due to his Twitter following of nearly 30,000, word got around quickly. To make up for it, the “3 Headed Goat” rapper sent Rami a care package of various merch pieces.
OTF is Durk’s rap collective from Chicago, which he formed by himself in 2010. It’s home to artists such as the late King Von and Booka600.
As a group, they’ve released four albums. The most recent of which was Only The Family – Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros. Durk’s solo hit, “Hellcats & Trackhawks” is featured on the project.
All in all, this is a cool interaction between a big artist and a fan. Since the fan was respectable about the situation, it seems as though Durk and his team were happy to make things right.
Would you have done the same thing if you received a piece of merch like this? Comment down below.